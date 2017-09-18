According to the statement: "Newly-appointed Minnesota West men's head basketball coach Dave Walker resigned unexpectely Friday. College President Terry Gaalswyk expressed his unwavering commitment to replacing Walker with another experienced winning coach to provide continuity to the program."

According to the news release, a follow-up announcement will be made upon confirmation of replacement.

News of Walker's resignation added to an already remarkable week for the men's basketball program. On Wednesday, head coach Kris Babler announced his resignation after spending just one year heading the program. At the same time, Walker, a 35-year coaching veteran, was installed as interim head coach.

Babler led the Bluejays to an 8-18 overall record in his first year at the Minnesota West helm. For the past seven years, Walker served as an assistant coach for the men's basketball program after having coached previously at Peru State College in Nebraska, Colby Community College in Kansas, Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., and at Minnesota State University in Mankato.