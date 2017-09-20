College football: Bluejays' Colson III leads the nation
WORTHINGTON -- Minnesota West wide receiver Reginald Colson III is this week's NJCAA Football Offensive Player of the Week.
Colson accounted for 225 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 38-35 loss to MState-Fergus Falls. His per-catch average was 45 yards.
The 6-2, 200-pound freshman from Hollywood, Fla., is atop three NJCAA statistical receiving categories: yards per game (166.3), total yards (499) and touchdowns (7). He is fourth in yards per catch (23.8) and seventh in total receptions (21).
Minnesota West is at home this Saturday, with a 2 p.m. start against North Dakota State College of Science.