College volleyball: Ridgewater sweeps Minnesota West

Scores were 25-9, 25-20 and 25-18.

Big hitters and an aggressive approach by Ridgewater proved too much for Minnesota West to handle.

"And we came out flat in set No. 1," said West head coach Marie Johnson.

The Lady Jays picked up on Ridgewater's tendencies in the second set, but the home team still had its scoring runs.

Andrea Hinkeldey had seven kills, one block and 10 digs for Minnesota West. Joa Ortiz had six kills and Emma Woelber had 18 set assists. Hannah Neuman served for two aces and had one block. Micheine Morales had eight digs.

Ridgewater moved to 4-1 in conference play with the win. Minnesota West is 3-2 overall.