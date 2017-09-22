College football: Red-hot Colson leads Bluejays offense

Proof No. 1: Reginald Colson III, a freshman wide receiver from Hollywood, Calif., leads the NJCAA in three receiving categories. He is at the head of the national list in yards per game (166.3), total yards (499) and touchdowns (7). He also ranks fourth in yards per catch (23.8) and is seventh overall in total receptions (21).

Colson was named the MCAC Western Division Offensive Player of the Week after catching seven passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-35 loss at MState-Fergus Falls.

“You put it in the zip code and he’s catching it,” said West head coach Jeff Linder. “But the best thing about him, he’s all about team, he’s always positive, he’s everything you want in a teammate.”

The Bluejays’ defense wasn’t quite good enough last weekend to keep the Spartans from securing their first win of the 2017 season, but today (Saturday, Sept. 23) the Jays (1-2) are back in Worthington hoping to even their record against North Dakota State College of Science.

Game time is 2 p.m. at Trojan Field.

“They’re pretty balanced,” Linder said. “We just need to be sure we don’t turn the ball over and keep our defense off the field -- and just be aggressive like we have been.”

NDSCS is 2-1, coming off a 43-21 win over Ridgewater (1-2). Wildcats quarterback Malik Gaillard averages 190.3 yards per game passing. NDSCS averages 320.7 yards of total offense while giving up an average of 350.0. That compares with a Minnesota West team that averages 347.7 yards and allows 360.7.

Minnesota West begins with quarterback Peyton Kendrick leads the MCAC in touchdown passes (8). Though they lost to MState, the Bluejays were finally able to get their run game in gear last weekend, as sophomore running back Kevin Carter led the way with 105 yards rushing on 14 carries.