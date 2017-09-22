College volleyball: Minnesota West sweeps Riverland

It all added up to a 3-0 sweep for the Minnesota West Community and Technical College volleyball team Friday night. After being swept in Willmar by an excellent Ridgewater squad on Wednesday, the Lady Jays took care of Riverland 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

“Our energy,” sophomore middle hitter Nicole Rowe summed up. “We played well together tonight.”

Rowe, who was introduced to the crowd after the second game as the college’s homecoming queen on this homecoming week, finished the night with a couple of blocks. Teammates Andrea Hinkeldey and Katherin Ihnen had eight kills apiece, and Joa Ortiz added seven. Emma Woelber had 23 set assists and eight digs.

Hinkeldey and Ortiz had six and five digs, respectively, for the Jays. Hinkeldey added two blocks. Micheine Morales and Ortiz contributed two ace serves apiece in the balanced team performance.

“We knew that it would be a completely different matchup tonight,” said West head coach Marie Johnson.

When the first game started, Minnesota West was slow to cover the court, allowing several loose balls to fall. Johnson chalked it up to the players being “giddy and excited” on Meet the Lady Jays night. But once the hosts got warmed up, they played well.

“The second set we really played our game. We really set the ball offensively and put the focus on what we were doing,” Johnson explained. “The third set, I think we pulled off a little bit. I think we got a little comfortable on the court.”

It was midway through the first game that Minnesota West shook off the rust. Trailing 9-6, the Jays pulled even 15-15 on an Ortiz ace hit in the midst of a good Ihnen serving run. They ended up winning by eight.

An Ihnen spike opened West with a 1-0 lead in Game Two. The Lady Jays stretched it from there, to 8-4, 11-6, 16-9 and 19-10. A Hinkeldey ace hit made it 24-13, and a hard Ortiz hit moments later accounted for the 25th point.

Riverland scored the first two points of the third game and later overcame an 11-6 West lead to regain control, 16-14. But the Lady Jays took control at the net late. An Ihnen hit made it 24-22, and another hard untouched ace by Ortiz closed the match.

Hinkeldey, a Heron Lake-Okabena graduate, hit the ball particularly hard at the net throughout the evening. Johnson said that in the Ridgewater match, tipping the ball didn’t get the job done, and the Jays were determined to be more aggressive on Friday.

“We knew tonight that we had to swing away and we had to use our powerful hitters,” said the coach.