Scott Rall: New members make great new memories

Pictured is the southwest Minnesota crew that shared the Black Hills of South Dakota with the author a few weeks back. SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the better part of the past decade and a half I have spent some time in the Black Hills of South Dakota in the late fall. Normally it is the first week of October just before the Minnesota Pheasant Opener.

I picked this time frame because it is when the leaves are the most colorful and still hanging onto the tree limbs. Miss it by a week and you either get to see lots of green leaves or they are already laying on the ground.

There is nothing on earth as cool as driving a ATV/UTV through a mountain draw under the golden rustling leaves of an aspen stand. I have maps marked with where the best aspen stands are and every person that I have taken there has agreed with me.

This trip was different than all the rest. For the past two trips it was me and my Sweetie and Gordy and Lori Heitkamp. We did not go last year as my wife's passing made it impossible.

This year was the first year I have gone without her. It was really hard but I did have lots of other company. We had to change weekends because the group size was such that there was only a few times the lodge had enough rooms all at the same time to accommodate us.

We left on a Wednesday and came back on a Sunday about three weeks ago. The group consisted of many locals and a few imports. Gordy and Lori Heitkamp, Brad and Sherly Hoekstra, Casey Ingenthron and Mary Larson, Bryon and Julie Foote, Tom and Jane Krohn -- all locals from the area. Add in Kirk and Michelle Schnitker from Champlin, Minn., along with myself and a friend from Wisconsin, Gary Johanssen, rounded out the herd.

Of the 14 in the group only three had ever been there before. This adds an element of excitement seeing the other members of the group experience the beauty of the Black Hills in the fall for the first time.

I thought I had seen everything there was to see in the Hill City area of the Black Hills. I had been there many times.

I was very wrong. I led the group on day one and went to all the normal haunts. The next day it rained and scared off 90 percent the group, who all spent the day in local establishments and wineries. Me and Gary rode the whole day with the rain ending about noon.

We were the only ones on the trails and there was absolutely no dust. That was really nice. Gary gave me some wildlife lessons that day, as well. For the first time I spied a western bluebird. They look a lot like the bluebirds you see occasionally around here, but in much greater numbers.

Western bluebirds actually feed in small groups foraging for insects on the ground. They utilize trees and live in holes and other cavities. The males are bright blue and the gals are about the dullest brown you can imagine.

Once Gary pointed out one to me I was able to see them in great numbers all day. The habitats in the hills are so different from anything else located within a seven-hour drive of my home.

We drove in places where the pine beetles had destroyed large swaths of forests. The areas we were in were a mix of conifers and deciduous trees. This means a mix of different pines and leafed trees. We drove through areas that were burned in a forest fire some time in the past.

Some areas looked like the fire was only a year or two old with little regrowth. Other areas had started to recover and had lots of new growth trees taking shape.

Both areas are beautiful. I am sure it looked a lot different than two weeks after the fire. Nature has a way of taking care of herself if we just let her be.

We also saw mule deer and turkeys and many other forms of wildlife. There are no mule deer in southwest Minnesota and if you have never seen one run they are a very different deer.

Take a white tail deer on the run, their heads and backs remain almost level. Mule deer do not really run. They, for the lack of better term, pronk. They use all four legs and bounce up and forward about 10 feet at a time. As they head out of sight they look like a kid on a pogo stick. Very different and very cool.

I got up one morning and headed across the road to a lake with a cup of coffee and had a giant white tail buck walk within 15 yards of the truck with two does in tow.

The last day I went to the back of the pack and let a few new members of the crew decide the route. They chose a few places that I realized I had never been.

We took in White Tail Peak. This required some of the most aggressive riding I had ever done. Steep hills and drop-offs and narrow traversing between trees left only inches on each side. There had been some storm blow downs so the trail was not exactly the same as on the map.

We got the top and looking over the edge scared the begeebers out of me. It was way more than 100 feet straight down and in some spots the place to stand was only about two feet wide.

Needless to say, once on top of White Tail Peak I did not travel on foot where others had the courage to go. We had a great lunch and in a period of about three minutes the weather rolled in and you could not see more than a few hundred yards. We were truly in the clouds.

We also went to another spot that was an old fire ranger lookout station. The fire tower structure was gone but the steps leading up to it and the old outhouse were still there. You could see for miles and miles.

I don't think that a human fire ranger lookout is used in the hills any more. It must be satellite or other technological methods used today. Can you imagine a few weeks at a time standing in the top of tower looking for smoke? You would really have to have been OK with solitude and working alone.

It was called the Flag Mountain Lookout and is so well worth seeing if you ever get to this part of the world.

I learned that Jane Krohn makes the best biscuits and gravy on the planet and reminded Tom that a Ranger would go more than 10 miles per hour without the seat belt latched.

I learned that the hard way on the first trip with my new Ranger. It would just not run. I called the dealer and was told they work a lot better with the seat belts latched.

In most cases when you get a large group of folks together you can start to have some organizational challenges. This is true almost all the time, except this time. It was just like a Swiss watch and the trip could not have gone any better.

We stayed at the Mountain Meadow Resort and Campground. It was under new management and the young couple that was running it were very nice. Everything went exactly according to plan.

One reason to consider a trip like this is the cost. We shared rooms and after the fuel to get there and the food, ice, etc, for the entire duration the total cost to stay in this location was only about $250 per person for the entire adventure.

I guess this is why I keep going back there. The number for this spot is 605-574-2636. Their address 11321 Gillette Prairie Road, Hill City S.D., 57745.

My dad, who is now 83, has been here in years past. This is a trip that anyone can handle from an off road perspective. There are caves and lakes and lots of campgrounds to offer anyone what everything they might like.

Rent a machine if you don't have one. You will want to write an entire a story of your own when you are done.