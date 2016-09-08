Scott Rall: One cattail is not as good as another

SUBMITTED PHOTO DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife service staff Ben Schmall and Jordan Moberg were on site to help operate equipment used to manage invasive narrow leaf cattail on the author's property last week.

Anyone who is a regular reader of this column will know that the author spends many hours every year managing the habitats of grasslands in southwest Minnesota. I participate in spring and fall burns to rejuvenate prairie landscapes and use chemicals when necessary to control noxious weeds.

Control of invasive volunteer trees is one of the biggest jobs. All of these efforts make the limited grasslands that remain in southwest Minnesota the most productive they can be from a wildlife perspective.

Wildlife habitat in the prairie zone of Minnesota is more than just grassland, though. There are lakes and wetlands that need management also. Many shallow lakes have variable crest water control structures located at their outlets. These are designed to allow the manager to raise and lower the water levels as needed to maximize the wildlife productions in each separate system.

Many shallow lakes end up with tens of thousands of common carp. They root up the bottom, making the water dirty and uproot any vegetation that is trying to grow there. By lowering the water levels occasionally you can create a natural drought cycle and kill these invasives over a long frozen winter.

In some cases it might take several years of trying to get Mother Nature to go along with your plan. A wet fall can have field tiles draining all winter long and this is enough water and current to keep the fish alive under the ice. When conditions are right, and with low water and thick ice, you can do a great job of killing these invaders. Over time these carp will eventually find their way back into these systems, and this is why draw-downs are needed every 5-10 years.

The Okabena/Ocheda Watershed board has been working for almost 30 years to try to make the water in Lake Ocheda better. This, too, will involve a very temporary over-winter draw down in hopes of killing the carp and improving the surface water in this lake. Their formal Water Quality Improvement Plan is posted on their website and ready for you to look over. Please take the time to read it. More information will be in this column in future weeks regarding this important work under way.

There are other invasives in our area lakes and wetlands besides carp. Carp are the worst but by no means the only things that threaten our area habitats. Everyone knows about invasive carp and other animals that get let loose on the landscape and in our waters.

Whoever thinks of invasives as vegetation? I do, and one of the invasive plants I hate the worst is the narrow leaf cattail or the hybrid narrow leaf cattail.

When you drive by a wetland or lake you will most likely never notice the difference. If you decide to get out of the car and wander around in a wetland the difference becomes almost immediately clear.

I was told by a biologist that there were, for all practical purposes, almost no native cattails left in southwest Minnesota. I started really paying attention, and in the bigger wetlands this is very true. I have found some native cattails in road ditches and other very small wetland areas. Get to a big wetland or shallow lake, though, and the natives are almost completely gone.

To the naked eye you might not be able to tell the difference between a native, hybrid and a narrow leaf cattail. Upon closer inspection you can see that, as the name implies, the leaves are narrower and the seed head is about the same length but much smaller around. I don't know where narrow leaf cattails came from, but they can and do cause problems.

The native cattails that have existed here for thousands of years are not as robust as the invasive kinds. They would grow around the edges of lakes and wetlands and in sparse clumps in the general basin of the wetland. Narrow leaf cattails are much more robust and often will completely cover the wetland, leaving no open water at all.

When the wetland basin becomes completely overgrown there is no place or ability for grassland nesting waterfowl to take young ducks to safety. The cattail stems are so numerous and so closely situated that ducklings and the hen, for that matter, cannot move through them.

Very often they cannot make it from the shoreland grass areas back into the water. This makes them easy pickings for every predator that wants to make them into a Big Mac.

A wetland with no open areas also has no place for migrating waterfowl to stop and rest. They also provide no vegetation of the types that waterfowl feed on to replenishment their reserves on the trips north or south.

It is my contention that native cattail can survive in a water depth variation of about 12 inches. Invasive cattails appear to be able to survive in about three feet of water depth variation. When water levels are high, the natives suffer more and the invasives get an even stronger foothold.

With deep water at the exact right times, you can drown out both species of cattail. This means keeping 1-2 feet of water above the stems trying to sprout each spring.

Cattail management is very difficult and by no means do you want to remove all of a wetlands vegetation. There are many species of plants in wetlands that are very desirable.

All wetland vegetation serves as a pollution absorber. If a gallon of gasoline was poured into a large wetland inlet by accident, the water that flowed out the other end would be much cleaner as the plants absorb those pollutants and act as nature’s house cleaner. They absorb pollution, chemicals, fertilizer and a whole host of other undesirable ingredients that manage to get into our water.

Wetland vegetation is a very important part of the natural world. Unfortunately, many wetland plants are called weeds and then are thought of as undesirable. This is just not the case.

I had an opportunity to do some invasive cattail management on a piece of property that I and my partner own on the west edge of North Heron Lake.

We used a machine that is primarily used for fire fighting called a Marsh Tracker. It is a machine that can move about with ease on water, mud and on land. We utilized a water-safe chemical called Rodeo and applied it to about 8-10 acres of a 30-acre wetland located on the property. The intent is to create areas of open water to benefit waterfowl and other wetland bird species. The machine applied the chemical about a week ago.

You spray cattails in August as this is when they are drawing their energy back into the root systems, and that draws the chemical down with it and gives you the best results.

The cattails were in only 3-5 inches of water and were over 12 feet tall. The driver of the Marsh Tracker could not see a single thing and took all of the driving directions from his partner standing on the top deck. It was a very unusual day and it will take some time to tell how good it worked.

Next spring we will be able to see what we killed and what we missed.

Managing invasive cattails is not a one-and-done effort. This will need to be re-done about every 3-5 years in order to keep the property at its highest wildlife habitat condition.

None of this is done without some serious effort by both the landowner funds and our cooperating wildlife management agency staff and equipment. A big thank you to both the Minnesota DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for helping make this project a reality.

The property has a permanent wetland easement on it that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees. This is why they were able to help me with this project.

We will keep everyone posted with some before and after photos next spring.

Last year on one of my visits to this site I saw over 300 yellow headed blackbirds stopping over for a rest. It was quite a beautiful sight to see.

It is so important to remember that managing habitat for game species like ducks, pheasants and deer also help out thousands of other non-game species as well. Doing a good job for one results in a good job being done for the other.