Scott Rall: The best of the best outdoor memories

The answer is always the same. If I could type a lot better, about 20 minutes per week.

All I have to do is look around to see what is happening in the outdoor world and grab on to a topic and go. As a bad typer it takes me about an hour.

Almost all of my writing is done with the outdoor knowledge and experience I already have. In other cases I need to do some research to ensure that the information I am putting out there is accurate.

The column for today is not one of those columns. It required no research. To me, this one is different than anything else I have ever done.

I have written more than 800 columns since I started in 2003. Hopefully I am a little better at it than I was when I first started, but my typing has not improved measurably during that time.

I have never considered myself a writer. I call myself an outdoor guy that happens to write.

Today's column is the hardest one I have ever done. I have been working on this one for many years. None of the content was ever put to paper but went into a special space in my brain to be dispersed to paper at a later time.

Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the passing of my wife, Kristine Rall. Nobody in my life actually knew her real name. Literally, to 95 percent of the people who knew her, she was known only as Sweetie. I never called her by any other name. We were married on August 2, 2016. She was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer two and a half years into our nine-year marriage. Four years later she was re-diagnosed as having breast cancer spread into her liver. She never had liver cancer, she had breast cancer tumors in her liver. When this happens there is no live happily ever after, ever. It is only a matter of how long can this woman last before the disease takes her life. I knew long before her passing that this day would come. For me this was one of the hardest parts.

I wanted this week to share with you some of the very best outdoor moments my wife and I ever had together.

Sweetie was never an outdoors person before we married in our mid-40s. Everything was new and exciting to her and she was up to experiencing everything the outdoors lifestyle had to offer. My first and best outdoor memory happened while we were driving down the road on the way to New Ulm to see her parents. It is easy to pick this one as the very best one because after it was done the first time it was repeated more than 300 additional times over the next 10 years.

As we were driving along in no particular hurry, which is my favorite way to get anywhere, I, without really explaining why, pulled over onto a road approach and told my wife I needed something from the back of the dog truck. I opened the tailgate, laid a blanket over it and poured two glasses of wine. I called to her and told her I needed her help.

When she got there I explained that I really did not need her help but that it was just about sunset and that we should watch the sun go down, and that is just what we did. There were ducks working on a nearby wetland, and as they were settling in for the night they cautiously circled overhead and quacked like ducks do. There was no serious conversation of the events of the day, politics, work issues, or family struggles, just what was a drake, what a hen looked like and why they were colored differently. A short outdoor experience. Just an enjoyment of 20 minutes together, watching nature doing what it has done for thousands of years.

With the sun set and the wine gone we were again on our way. It was then that I shared one of my many sayings for the first time. I told Sweetie that people who do not hunt, fish, or spend time outdoors miss the very best parts of every day. Those being sunrise and sunset.

After that first time we would actually make plans in advance as to where we could spend this most important 15 minutes of the day on our travel days. If we were home and had no plans we would drive out of town just to watch the sun set. If it were a sunrise, then coffee with steam floating off the top in the early morning chill was every bit as good.

To some, hunting and fishing is all about catching or killing a limit of whatever it is you are chasing. Maybe every outdoors person goes through this phase. For many, though, the hunt is really just an excuse to take a break from the work rat race and spend time with your friends and family. Deer camps are still held every year even during times when deer numbers are so low that the members of the hunting party have almost no chance of tagging a deer. Generations upon generations have carried on this tradition and killing something no longer really seems to have anything to do with success or failure.

Connecting with the outdoors is easy for some and impossible for others. In most cases, all it takes is for someone to take the time to introduce you to the outdoor experience a time or two and that person is hooked.

Sweetie was that person. Others never get the opportunity to be exposed. After she had followed me around in the tall grass and filled her socks with porcupine grass barbs a few times she was sure she needed a pair of hunting boots.

I remember taking her to the boot store and buying her the very first pair. She was all dolled up for work in a skirt and heels with her makeup and hair just perfect. I took a picture of this city girl in business professional dress attire, looking drop dead beautiful and standing in a pair of camo hunting boots. It was quite a sight.

Soon after, it was a camera and nature walks with photos of every dragonfly or bug and wildflower she could find. Deer and other wildlife were all subjects of her lens attention with great regularity after those initial outdoor immersions. Later she carried a gun and even shot her first rooster after about 10 tries.

A good shot she was not. Watching the dogs sniff and trail a cagey rooster was always a special treat for her. Days in the deer stand with hot coffee and breakfast became an annual event and she continued to enjoy the outdoors as long as her health would allow. This great hunting and outdoor companion would soon be unable to do very much of any of the outdoor things she had come to love as greatly as I do.

Sunrises and sunsets became about the only outdoor experiences that we shared in those last months. I have read stories about guys who lost their uncle or dad with whom they had hunted for more than 50 years. How the hole in the deer hunting camp left by the person who died was so big you could drive a truck through it. I certainly think I know how they feel.

Outdoor experiences can include trophy animals taken on every continent or a huge rack white-tail on the wall in your office. They can be fish of great size or trips with your son that you will never forget. How you spend your time in wild places matters much less than the fact that you actually take the time to do it.

A few weeks back I wrote about how I take my mom on a wildlife ride every Monday. I do this because neither one of us is guaranteed even one more Monday.

At the end of the day, or even at the end of your life, the quiet time spent, maybe 15 minutes, watching the sun rise or set with your hunting companions, family members or -- if you are truly blessed -- the love of your life, might just be the best outdoor experience you will ever have.

I know for a fact that it was for me. I was a very lucky guy.