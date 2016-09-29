Scott Rall: Why you feed them all year long

Every time my friend Don Dinger’s dog does something really special, he will holler, “That's why you feed ‘em all year long.”

Most of the time this is when a dog makes a very difficult retrieve or tracks a bird a very long distance and then comes home with the bird in its mouth.

So far this summer, my dogs have not had the opportunity to do something really spectacular. My new puppy, Raider, who is now 11 months old, has done really well on the training truck this summer and is ready to roll during the very-soon-to-open pheasant season. He has done everything a dog should and maybe a little better than the average for a dog his age.

We will get a chance to see this weekend if he can get a Don Dinger holler. I am heading to a place called the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands near Kadoka, S.D., to chase one of the only birds in the area that the season is currently open for.

That would be a sharp tail grouse. They are referred to as prairie grouse. They are also called fire grouse or fire bird for their dependence on fire to keep the brush in check, which keeps their habitats wide open, which is what they prefer and need. Prairie chickens, which are a different species, is also a prairie grouse. The season opened for these birds on September 17, the same day as King Turkey Day in Worthington.

These are a hardy bird that makes its life on the grazed pastures and range lands of the central Dakotas. When a winter storm blows in, these birds cannot make a good hide in a bunch of trees or a cattail slough. These cover types do not exist where these birds live. I cannot imagine how they survive on the prairie without a single thing to block the wind.

When you hunt pheasants you are normally in deep grass and other thick cover. When you hunt prairie grouse an expert I know by the name of Mike Kilgore told me that if you cannot see the laces of your boots you are hunting in cover that is too high.

The Buffalo Gap National Grasslands are much the same as the Fort Pierre National Grasslands that I wrote about last year. They have similar cover but are 90 miles further west than the ones near Pierre. We opted for the Buffalo Gap Grasslands this season as they are a further distance from the airport at Pierre, S.D. We hope that this will allow us to hunt spots that do not see as much hunter pressure.

Birds in the early season are in what is called a family group. They are young and dumb and when hunting wide-open cover this is a great help. Once these birds are hunted they will break up into ones and twos, and when you flush one it will normally be at the very long edge of shotgun range. When they flush they can fly for two miles before they hit planet earth again. You don't try to flush one of those birds again. When grouse hunting you need good boots and even better legs.

The areas we hunt allow for a hunter to walk 10 miles straight and never leave public hunting land. A few years back we made a seven-mile walk before we landed back at the truck.

I have many times been three miles from the closest road. I often wonder what would happen if I fell in a hole and broke my leg. There is very limited cell service and crawling three miles with a broken leg does not sound doable for an old man like me. This is why you never go anywhere alone. We hunt in groups of two and have learned how to hop-scotch the truck.

Group two will get in the truck and drive ahead two miles. They will get out and start hunting from that spot. Group one will walk the two miles to the truck where you can water yourself and the dogs and then group one drives two miles ahead to the spot the second group is just about to. You then take off again and group two finds the truck, waters and rests up and then moves ahead again.

This allows the hunter not to have to carry enough water on their person to water the human and the dog for long periods.

Carrying two gallons of water does a number on your back and shoulders. The first aid kit is in the truck so if need be the materials you need for human or dog are not far off.

I vaccinate my dogs against rattlesnake bites every year. I have never seen a snake in South Dakota but they do exist and I know hunters who have encountered them. Once bitten, a dog can die.

A vaccination does not mean your dog is out of the woods. In most cases a trip to the vet might very well still be in order. I also carry a syringe filled with a steroid called predestine. This helps stop the swelling that normally occurs at the bite site. A little extra protection is always in order for my boys.

Grouse fly faster and flush at greater distances than pheasants. This means that if the hunter is sleeping or lacks keen attention a bird can flush and be out of shotgun range before a shot is even fired. I use a 12 gauge shotgun with a big load of 5 shot.

On a good hunt a hunter will average one bird per day. We average about 1.5 birds per hunter per day. I know a group that went to Valentine, Neb., on a grouse hunt 10 days ago and these two hunters bagged five birds total in a bout 3.5 days of hunting.

This hunting is not for the weak of heart or those who intend to fill their freezer with wild fowl.

The county is very rugged and has a beauty all its own. To be able to see for 10 miles without one single thing to obstruct your view is pretty amazing. At night there are no lights, so the stars are brighter than almost anywhere else on earth.

The temperatures this weekend are supposed to be in the low 80s. This is tough on dogs. This is another reason you have and own many dogs.

A dog is only good for about 30-45 minutes at these temperatures. Grouse season is different in that you can hunt from a half-hour before sunrise till sunset.

We intend to hunt from 8-11 a.m. and then shoot prairie dogs the rest of the day. There is no way I will risk the lives of my dogs for bird. Common sense is mandatory for hunts like these.

It was about 8-9 years ago that almost 300 dogs died on the opening weekend of the pheasant season in South Dakota. You need to pay lots of attention to the dog and quit before you see any serious signs of overheating. Once a dog overheats it can never regulate its body temperature as well again. It is a life-changing event for a dog and one that is best never experienced.

Raider will get to see his first jackrabbit in this trip and he, like every other Labrador ever born, will think that he can actually catch one.

They never have and never will and I will use this opportunity to teach Raider that chasing mammals is bad no matter what variety they are. Squirrels, deer, raccoons, opossums and even cotton tails will all be off limits and he will come to understand that a different kind of dog chases those.

We will wait and see if we get to do a Don Dinger holler this weekend. If not this weekend then it will be a different one, I am sure. Dogs make the hunting world go around and I truly believe in the saying that every dog will have its day.

The five members of our group will have 12 dogs in tow. This is what I call lots of dog horsepower. It should be a gas.