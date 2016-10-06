Scott Rall: As luck would have it

All you have to do is listen to the old TV show, “Hee Haw”, and everyone will recognize the “If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all” song.

I often feel like this is the motto of my life. In the dog world I have had more than a few of those veterinarian responses that sound a lot like this.

I have not seen this in a really long time. If a dog can get it or suffer from it, I most likely have had it.

Having lots of dogs does increase the odds in your favor that something bad might happen. Last week I wrote about a trip to the Badlands in South Dakota I was taking to hunt sharp tail grouse. This is almost out to Wall, S.D., and puts us smack dab in the middle of rattlesnake country.

Because of my propensity for bad luck I have always immunized my dogs against a rattlesnake bite. This is not a cheap shot, so shooting up four of the five dogs cost a few hard-earned dollars. The rat terrier goes along but does not hunt, so he does not need a shot. I just could never take the chance that I could lose a dog because I was too cheap to give them the protection they needed.

The shot does not mean that you don't need to seek medical attention for your dog if it gets bit. It does give you a longer time to get to a vet if you are unlucky enough to have to. A dog that gets bit will get a dose of antibiotics and maybe some IV fluids at the vet, depending on how they are doing.

I also carry a syringe filled with a steroid to administer if a bite happens. This keeps the swelling down and reduces the reaction to the venom as an extra precaution. I put it in a 12-inch long section of three-fourths inch PVC pipe with press-on ends. It rides in my game vest all year long.

My cousin has lived west river in South Dakota for more than 10 years and he told me that he has never seen a rattlesnake while hunting. I have asked many other hunters in their travels how many of them have ever stumbled unto one of these masters of the wild. In almost every case the answer was no.

So what do you suppose happened to our group on the last weekend trip? We encountered a prairie rattlesnake.

They are members of a family called pit vipers. This must be why everyone hates them. I, for one, do not They are a very cool creature.

I know most everyone hates snakes but this fella was really cool. He was about three feet long and looked much like other rattlesnakes. He was just hanging out, minding his own business, and when one member of the party walked by within two feet he started to rattle to say, “Get out of my space.” I did not get to see the actual acrobatics but Ken Reed told me he horizontal base jumped about six feet to the side when he heard the warning.

The prairie rattlesnake is the only native venomous snake in the state. They grow to about 30-40 inches in length with the state record being 52 inches. The average adult weighs about one pound. They are a light green cast and have markings similar to other snakes that rattle. I imagined that his great great grandfather from 10,000 years ago looked exactly like this one did. They have not changed much since before man walked upright.

My research showed that more than likely I have walked past many of these snakes and never knew they were there. They don't go out of their way to cause trouble and will often hit the road when the opportunity presents itself. They eat mice, rodents, insects, other snakes and rabbits when they can get them. They eat about three times their body weight from the time they exit the den in the spring until they head back when temperatures fall.

They regulate their body heat primarily by the temperature of the ground. I was very surprised to learn that they will perish if left out in the sun at temperatures over 100 degrees.

They den in gopher holes and other holes left by other mammals. Deep cracks and crevices in rocky outcroppings work, too.

The den must be deep enough to be below the frost line in winter. Air temperature has an effect on body temperatures and, hence, activity levels, but not to the extent the ground temperatures do. They can smell with both their nose and their tongue. And they can sense air temperature changes down to a few thousandths of a degree if prey is near.

The prey’s body temperature is what the snake can sense.

This is an amazing creature. They can sense movement out to about 40 feet and see pretty good on objects that are closer. They have no eyelids but do have a hard clear scale over their eyes to protect them. Their pupils are not round like many others. It is elongated, meaning wide and thin.

When he was all coiled up he was about the size of a small paper plate and about two inches high. If he had not rattled you could never have found him. The camouflage is so good he just disappeared in the very short and thin grass.

I can only imagine how hard it is to make a living on the range lands of South Dakota as a rattle snake. We spend our time hunting between thousands of acres of national grasslands and other parcels called Walk-in Areas.

These are private lands that the owner allows foot traffic hunter access for a small fee paid for primarily by out-of-state hunter fees. We had talked to one private property owner’s son and he told us that the grouse on his dad’s property were hanging out on the steep sides of the hills, and this is just the place for a snake to spend time sunning himself in the middle of the day.

Grouse are not at all like pheasants when it comes to numbers. On average there are 1.47 grouse per square mile, and they hang out in bunches of 4-8 birds. This means you have to put on a lot of miles to run into a group.

Many of our walks were 4-6 miles long. With temperatures ranging from 60 in the morning to 80 at mid-day, it means you have to be super careful with your dogs to keep them from overheating.

I carried all the water I could and eventually we had the dogs walk at heel and only released them to make retrieves and find downed birds. The grouse were very spooky and flushed far ahead of us and the dogs in most cases. We did have cloud cover most of the time and winds over 15 mph, so that helped.

My new puppy, Raider, got his very first wild bird retrieve this weekend.

All the training in the world is not the same as actually hunting and finding, flushing and retrieving wild birds. One of the neat parts of this first bird was that he beat my No. 1 dog, Tracer, to the spot. My king dog looks to have some serious competition this season.

At the end of the trip we had 12 grouse for five hunters in a two-and-a-half-day hunt.

I was more than satisfied with the outing. We drove 751 miles over that time and I would do it again of the schedules allow. Pheasant season was not open last weekend so that bird was off-limits, and we did not see any of them anyway in the spots we were hunting in and around the Badlands. Minnesota pheasant season opens on October 15, so what a hunter has waited for all year will soon be here.

Snakes of all kinds and rattlesnakes in particular are pretty much hated by everyone. I have a a lot of respect for these creatures and know that just like wolves, hawks and other high end predators that they have and deserve a place in our wild lands in proper numbers.

Go with a “leave them alone and they will leave you alone” attitude and think there is room for all of us in the grasslands of western South Dakota.