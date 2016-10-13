Scott Rall: Some traditions are worth missing

The dog collars I am referring to are the electronic collars used by hunters to help maintain control of their dogs in the field. These units have battery operated collars and transmitters. When the transmitter button is pushed, the collar will emit a small electrical pulse to the collar contact points and stimulate the dog with a little shock.

There will be some of you who read this that will think this is just about the most awful thing a dog owner could ever do to their dog. There is no doubt that some dog owners should never hold the transmitter control, but there are bad apples in every group or type of persons.

The electronic training collar has come a long way from the units produced 25 years ago. In the old days there was high, and super high. There was nothing in between. Today's models have so many settings that I can hold the collar in my hand with my fingers on the contact points and set it so lightly that I can just barely feel the stimulation at all.

When it comes to electronic collars operation, I tell every dog owner the exact same thing. That is, use the least amount of correction necessary to get what you want, but in the end always get what you want.

Some dogs will need very little to no correction to be compliant with commands and behavior. Just like kids, others will take more correction and a little more oversight to get the idea.

Some parents can just use the evil eye and the child will do as asked. Others need to get grounded every so often in order to get and keep the understanding of the desired parenting message.

An electronic collar never taught a dog anything. They are only used to re-enforce compliance to a known command. A dog needs to know what sit, here and heel mean before a collar can be of any useful purpose.

When my dog, Sarge, sees a squirrel across the street his natural instinct is to go chase it. He will look and look and know he should not cross the street. When I say, “ Here”, he might not come. He is distracted and becomes non-compliant. When I give the command and give him a little bump with the collar, his distraction is broken and he will almost immediately come when called.

This is what an electronic collar is for. Getting the dog’s concentration back to the commands of the handler.

The only time that I have ever used the high settings on an electronic collar is to save the life of the dog. If my dog decides to chase a deer, which is its natural instinct, if that chase could end up with my dog running full speed into a barb wire fence -- which could result in their death -- I will use whatever level of correction is necessary to stop the chase even if that means using the highest setting.

If the situation is non-life threatening I will start with a moderate amount of stimulation and increase the level until the dog complies. Each successive command comes with an ever-increasing amount of correction.

The very best electronic collar outcome happened to me while hunting two weeks after Thanksgiving Day about seven years ago. I was hunting pheasants solo with one observer. My dog power included my son’s dog, Stryker, and my two dogs, Axle and Ace. My third dog, Decoy, had just passed away about two weeks earlier.

I hunted that morning from 9-11 a.m. I had three birds for my efforts, which is the limit in December. Each dog made a flush and retrieve. This almost never happens where each dog is equally successful.

My pro dog trainer, Thad Lambert, gave the best dog compliment I have ever gotten. He was just walking along that day. He said he had never seen anyone handle three dogs so effortlessly in all his days.

This was a result of the fact that I never had to blow the whistle, push the correction button or holler even once. My dogs know their jobs and they do them well.

A well-trained dog does not need much, if any, correction. And if they do, it is not very often. They know the drill and what is and is not acceptable. This is not to say that my dogs never get a correction; far from it, but in this day everyone was spot-on perfect.

Correct use of a training collar results in an obedient dog and great days afield. Just this morning I was headed to work and was turning on the training collars for Tracer and Sarge. With the models I use, they make a tone when they turn on.

Both of these dogs were in the other room getting a drink and came running full speed to my location when they heard the tone. They know when they get their collars strapped on that we are leaving house and the fun will not be far behind.

If you only use the collar after the dog has been bad, they will get a very bad attitude and not even want to come to you when you call. A collar used properly is a tool like no other, and the dogs will want to wear theirs like a fine piece of jewelry.

Even Skeeter the rat terrier has a fuu-fuu dog electronic collar. He, like the others, listens better with it on.

These units cost anywhere from $99-$600. The cheap ones very seldom last very long. I use Dogta collars and am a dealer for this company. I have units that are 10 years old and have only had to replace the batteries.

This is where the collar anxiety has happened this week. The season opens tomorrow and all of sudden there are 10 hunters whose collars are inoperative. Most of the time the batteries have just outlived their normal life span.

There are different kinds of batteries but they all normally last about four years, and then they up and die and cash in their chips.

There are a few things you can do to make them last longer. Don't over-charge them. Charge them every 60 days in the offseason. Try not to let them sit in the sun on the dash of your hunting truck. Don't leave them in the unheated garage all winter long. All of these tips will help them make it to their longest life possible.

For the first time in 20 years I am not going out on opening day of the 2016 Minnesota pheasant season. My wonderful and super-smart daughter, Brittany Rall Remme, is graduating from the Minneapolis School of Anesthesia on Saturday. Monumental amounts of effort expended over 27 months of full-time anesthesia school after four years of college at the University of Minnesota St. Paul to achieve a four-year nursing degree and six years experience (four of those years in a cardiac care ICU at Abbott Hospital) have all added to the excitement I feel for this beautiful and talented young woman and for all she has achieved.

Can you tell I am a little bit proud? When my daughter played volleyball in high school, her number was 6. When she made a good play I would holler from the stands that number 6 rocks.

She did not like it then so she most likely won't like it now but, NUMBER 6, YOU ROCK!!!

The pheasants are safe from me for a few days and my dogs will just have to wait a little longer to wear their fine jewelry. There is no other place on earth I could ever be.