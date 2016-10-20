Scott Rall: The little engine that could

I truly do like to go to these events because you get to meet and interact with lots of people who share a passion for the outdoors, and they often have many great stories to tell.

After the dedication was over I was sitting on the tailgate of my dog truck enjoying an adult beverage with a few fellow pfer's and a truck pulled alongside. I had never met this person, but being the outgoing person I am I asked this stranger if he wanted to join us for a beer, which he did.

His name is Jan Payne. He is the president of the Chippewa County Pheasants Forever chapter. He shared a story that I just have to share with you and I title it “The Little Engine That Could.”

As the president of the local chapter he helped it start a local high school trap team. This is just like what happened locally with the Worthington High school trap club. A Pheasants Forever chapter helped with the initial set up, and now after many other chapters have done the same thing, high school trap is the fastest growing sport in the state.

They had a shooting location that had one old trap house and was run by a group called the Tri-County Sportsman's Club. This club, like hundreds of others just like it, had very few members who were all getting up in age and the outfit was not very active anymore. It was obvious to Jan that if this trap club was going to expand and thrive they needed a different location to call home.

They wanted to add seventh-grade shooters and there was just not enough room to do so. The current site was also the citys’ burn and brush site and there were obvious safety concerns when there was shooting and brush burning going on at the same time.

Jan hooked up with a guy named Lance Erickson who was active in the Two Rivers chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. They shared their visions with one another about what could possibly be when it came to a new trap and rifle range in their local community. They added their insights to the Tri-County Sportsman's Club at one of their meetings.

They looked for new sites and a few possibilities came and went with no success.

As the mere possibility of a new gun range seemed to solidify, both Jan and Lance knew they needed more input and created a committee of Chippewa County PF, Tri-County Sportsman's Club and Two Rivers MDHA along with two of the coaches from the trap team. They began working together to see where and what could happen.

After a few months a new location was found and a lease was obtained for about five acres on a perfect site.

Now what would it take to build this range? Jamie Pauling, a local expert in heavy construction, looked over a shooting range plan that was provided by a retired civil engineer and returned to the group and told them that a range could be built to meet their needs for about $330,000.

This was quite an eye opener as the group thought that they might be able to raise about $50,000 of that amount. The million dollar question was what to do now.

This is where the little engine story really starts to take shape. They invited local business people and professionals of many differing backgrounds to come and add their ideas as to how this could possibly be done. They collected as many different ideas and opinions as they could find. They started the beginnings of a fund-raising campaign and things started off with a bang.

The committee raised $45,000 from a DNR expedited small range grant program. They got $15,000 from the local PF chapter. Next they got $10,000 from the local MDHA chapter. After that they received $5,000 from the Montevideo Community Development Committee.

One private donor named Jim Ruther gave $3,500. As the word spread there were another 25 folks who gave at least $1,000 each. So now they have about $100,000 of the needed funds. That was only $230,000 not enough.

This is what I love about small communities. As the word spread, supporters started coming out of the woodwork. A carpenter donated his skills and built the skeet towers. Another donated 10 yards of concrete. Others donated expensive building materials and another drilled a free well.

And that was the beginning of a story that is never told enough. A story about a small group of folks with a vision and a dream to do something good for their community with absolutely no direct benefit to themselves. They give of their time and talents, their energy and their wallets and do what others say just cannot be done. This is what conservationists have been doing for decades.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2017. The idea was first floated in the fall of 2014.

The range will have two trap houses. Overlaid over the two trap fields will be two skeet fields (a different kind of clay pigeon shooting) and a new 2,000 square-foot clubhouse is in the process of being added. This building will have a meeting room, kitchen, bathrooms and mechanics room. It can be used for firearms safety training or rented out for groups’ needs.

At one end of the property there will be a six-lane rifle and pistol shooting range that will stretch out to 200 yards. All in all, this is a state-of-the-art facility and it all started with a vision and some energy of a few folks who wanted to fulfill the needs of a local group of high school students.

One of the best endings to this great story is how things can come full circle. The trap team has 40 student shooters and 10 coaches. Of those 10 coaches, two are returning students who participated as young adults and now want to give back to those who are following in their footsteps.

These two new coaches are one young man and one young woman, which is living proof that high school trap shooting crosses all the boundaries of sex, physical stature or how fast you can run or participate in round ball sports.

If there is one thing that makes this author motivated to do conservation related activities is when the naysayers say it cannot be done. When this shooting range was on the table from the very first minute I’m sure it had its share of those.

Between the original two folks and the help they got along the way, this project is certainly entitled to the caption “The Little Engine That Could.” The city of Montevideo and many others have had a hand in this success but it all started with the vision of a small few. Congratulations to the entire team that made this happen.