Scott Rall: Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go

In the winter you almost never see him as he is under cover for the worst parts of our Minnesota winters. He has a pretty nice house but not one you would ever want to live in. All of the groceries are gathered during the summer so there is no needless trips to the store when the weather is bad. For the most part, others leave him alone, but there are a few other characters that will give him a bad time every now and then.

This new friend is not a human, if you have not guessed by now. He is a common beaver who makes his living on a stretch of the Little Rock River in Ransom Township.

I can only imagine how hard it is to be a beaver in the farm county of southwest Minnesota. For all practical purposes, all of the trees are gone that would be used to build a lodge or a dam and it is the interior softwoods of these trees that a beaver eats as a big part of its diet.

They also eat leaves and other foliage, but contrary to common belief they do not eat fish. Common beavers can grow to a very large size. Twenty-five to 40 pounds is the average, but they can get up to over 100 pounds if they can live long enough. They reach about four feet in length when full grown.

A beaver builds a dam primarily to get water deep enough to escape from predators. They are made of sticks, branches, grasses, rocks and mud. They also do so in order to back up water deep enough to keep the ice from freezing all the way to the bottom of the stream. This allows them to store branches under water and retrieve them as necessary to consume over the winter period. They normally let the branches stick up above the water’s surface so that they can catch snow in the winter. The snow insulates the area and helps keep the ice from getting too thick. I often wondered why they did that.

They also build a lodge of sticks and mud that is above the water line but that is accessed by two openings that enter and exit under water. This lodge is packed on the inside with mud that freezes and gets as hard as concrete in winter.

They leave a small opening in the top of the lodge for a fresh air source. If there is not enough material to build a lodge of sticks they will often burrow a living quarters in the side of the bank or shore to live in. These, too, have an exit underwater.

A beaver is active almost exclusively at night. That's why when you get up in the morning and see your yard tree half eaten you did not get to see the perpetrator. They will also carry large quantities of corn stalks to build their dams and lodges from, if necessary.

The only thing a beaver does that a hunters has to worry about is when they make paths from the water to the shore you can get a trench that is about a foot wide and up to three feet deep. When the grass grows over the trench a hunter can just up and fall in the trench. This has happened to me more than a time or two.

Trappers also use a certain trap that a dog can end up in. Most responsible trappers only use this type of trap in what is called an underway set. My dogs spend very little time under water. The law does not require it to be done this way, so hunters with dogs need to know if there is trapping going on in their areas.

Beavers are the biggest member of the rodent family in North America. They are excellent swimmers and can stay under water as they work for 15 minutes or more.

That is a long time to hold your breath. They have a nictitating membrane over their eyes so they can see under water. Their ears and nostrils also seal when submerged. They have webbed feet in the rear and the front feet are not webbed and have claws for holding and manipulating the tools and materials of their craft. They carry a large layer of fat under their fur for insulation from the cold water. Everyone already knows about the big flat tail on the beaver’s back end. They slap the water with it to signal danger.

The largest beaver dam known to exist is in Canada and is more than a half-mile long. This is twice as long as the Hoover Dam and was only spotted by the use of an orbiting satellite.

This group seems very motivated. A dam is not a permanent structure and relies on the constant maintenance of the dam builder.

Beaver dams can provide habitat for fish and other aquatic life. They have the ability to reduce flooding in certain instances.

A beaver is attracted to the sound of running water. Research shows that beavers will cross long distances to cover up a tape recorder that was playing running water sounds. Even though it was on very dry land the beaver had to fix the leak anyway.

Research has also shown that a beaver will not fix a dam breach caused by a river otter. I don't know the origins of where that bad blood came from between these two, but maybe a male beaver told a female otter that the dress she was wearing made her butt look fat.

As hard as I tried to find the real answer to this question it was not available.

Coyotes, wolves and mountain lions will all eat a beaver. Eagles have been known to take a beaver every now and then but only the smaller offspring known as kits.

Beavers start breeding around the age of 3 and usually have about three kits per reproductive cycle. The female beaver is only in heat for 12-24 hours, so the window is not very long. This usually happens in January, and gestation is 128 days. Beavers are monogamous and stay together ranging from several to many breeding seasons.

Beavers can make trouble in designated trout streams. They slow the water down and as a result it warms up. Trout are a cold water fish and warm water spells their demise. Beavers also cut down the trees along the trout stream bank and this allows the sun to penetrate and warm the water. If you’re are a trout guy, you are most likely not a fan of beavers.

So my friend on the Little Rock River does his thing and about twice a year they come in with a giant link belt backhoe and remove all of his efforts. This is done because as the beaver backs up the water the upstream field tiles no longer work as well.

Understandable from the ag producers perspective. The beaver builds it and man removes it, and so goes the cycle.

Beavers are trapped for their fur and the responsible use of this renewable resource continues. I did not know that about 100 years ago beavers were almost completely wiped out of North America by trapping. How on earth could all of the vast wilderness areas of the west have been so successfully transected by trappers on a horse as to eliminate literally all of the beaver in these thousands and thousands of square miles? Makes me scratch my head.

We will have to see how long my little wildlife friend’s dam will last. Maybe a while, maybe not.

Whether you love them or hate them, there is no disputing the tenacity and willpower of Mother Nature and her critters to do what God put them on this earth to do. I almost always root for the underdog, so for now, l will root for the beaver.