Scott Rall: A partnership with a win-win outcome

I was in Redfield, S.D., chasing ring necked pheasants on the deer opener and had some luck, but not the shoot-em-up events that often happen in the king state of pheasants. I will get a chance to see if motara-nebula will walk past my stand this weekend. It will be a deer hunting weekend in the early mornings and a pheasant chase weekend in the afternoons.

Popular definition of motara-nebula is a giant deer with a giant rack. The odds are certainly not in my favor.

I did have a very interesting hunt with some very interesting people for a very interesting reason the week after the pheasant opener in Minnesota, which was on Oct. 12. I got a call from Ryan Bronson, who is the director of conservation programs and public policy for Federal Premium Ammunition Company which is headquartered in Anoka. I met Ryan when he was filling in a seat on the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council vacated by Bob Schroeder. Bob took a job as the campaign manager for Tim Pawlenty’s run at President of the United States.

Ryan and I became friends and have stayed in touch even after both of our terms expired. Ryan called because he was looking for me to host a small group of media personalities and a few important folks from the ranks of the Pheasants Forever national office. He explained that there was a special event that the TV show called “The Flush” was going to produce about a unique relationship between Federal Ammunition and Pheasants Forever. “The Flush” is Pheasants Forever’s TV show that has been on the air for several years and has about 13 episodes annually airing on the Outdoor Channel.

Ryan went on to say that he knew I was a big supporter of public lands, a fan of Federal Prairie Storm ammunition and a dedicated volunteer of a top-ranked Pheasants Forever chapter in Nobles County. He said that he wanted this hunt to happen with me along as a local volunteer, and he also knew I had a few good pheasant hunting spots. He asked and I accepted on the spot.

The partnership between Pheasants Forever and Federal Ammunition feature the conservation organization’s logo on select lines of premium shotgun shells. For every box this PF-branded Federal ammunition sold, Pheasants Forever gets a donation from Federal to help it carry out its conservation mission across the country.

Some of you may know and many of you may not, but all ammunition sold in the United States is taxed at a rate of 11 percent. This 11 percent is collected and sent to the states based on hunting license sales to help them manage their public lands and to carry out conservation work on these lands.

It is called the Pittman-Robertson act and it was passed many decades ago. It raises millions of dollars for conservation all across America. Guns and other outdoor related items that are sold also pay the tax.

The interesting part of this unique partnership is that Federal decided years ago to pay even more than the law required on a voluntary basis through this unique marketing partnership with Pheasants Forever. I do believe that Federal now has a similar relationships with several other conservation organizations across America, but Pheasants Forever was the very first one.

Joe Dugan, who worked for Pheasants Forever for the better part of 30 years originally conceived this idea and he was along for the hunt that took place a few weeks back. The event was to commemorate the partnership and to celebrate what was to be the 50-millionth round of ammunition produced by Federal that carried the Pheasants Forever logo. It just so happened that day that Joe shot the rooster with what was determined to be as close as could be calculated, to the 50-millionth round of ammunition to carry the PF logo.

It was an honor to be present on that hunt with the rep from the Federal and the member of the national PF team that started this partnership so long ago. The fact that the rooster harvested was also caught on tape, which will air next fall on “The Flush” was pretty darn cool, too.

We hunted for two days and shot more than a few roosters.

I met the producer of the show, Travis Frank. He actually produces five different shows for Ron Schara Productions. They include “The Flush”, “Minnesota Bound with Ron and Raven”, “Due North Outdoors”, “Rooster Tails” and “Fox Pro's Fur Takers”.

This guy is busy. I love getting to ask questions to folks that truly know their business and how things work. I got a great behind-the-scenes look at how and what it takes to make a 30-minute episode of a nationally televised show.

We talked about not only how and what it takes to make television but also how and what it takes to keep conservation volunteers motivated to do the work that the grassroots folks in Nobles County do all the time.

The local chapter is going to be celebrating it's 34th anniversary in 2017. We are often among the top ten chapters nationally and have been the No. 1 chapter in the nation both in 2010 and 2014.

With over 700 chapters in virtually every state, this is quite a success story.

We visited about how conservation is not just about shooting a rooster. We spent time talking about how wildlife conservation, clean water and reduced pollution have all joined forces in the last decade to create a success story that is now trying to be duplicated by everyone who has been made aware of it. When you can get different goals all accomplished for many different entities by utilizing the same effort, you can only call those efforts a win-win.

The entire hunt was a look back and a look ahead at where we came from and where we are heading now. It created a sense of satisfaction but in no way did anyone involved in this hunt think the conservation effort was won, nor could it sit back on its laurels and shift into neutral. It took great insight and commitment decades ago and it will continue to take new thinking to advance the goals of conservation in the decades to come.

Companies like Federal, people like Joe Dugan and organizations like Pheasants Forever will need to keep coming up with new ideas to move the conservation needle in the right direction.

Federal Ammunition, called Prairie Storm, is absolutely the most effective pheasant-killing shell on the market. I have tried them all and if you don't want to chase cripples all day long then this is what you should load into your shotgun the next trip out.

It's called premium ammunition for a reason and it costs a few dollars extra per box, but in the end you get the bird in the bag and the money raised by buying a box of shells with the PF logo on it. It will make finding your next rooster just a little bit easier no matter what state you decide to chase them in.