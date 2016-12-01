Scott Rall: It can only happen to me

Some pheasant hunters like hunting in the snow, and I can agree with them to a point. The point where this becomes no longer fun is when the drifts are three or four feet high and there gets to be a crust on the top of the snow. When this happens, you make a lot of noise when you walk. This is a sound that a pheasant can identify as danger, and they normally all bail out about one-fourth mile ahead of you all day long.

As long as the snow is not deep and not crunchy, it can make for some great hunts and even better outdoor memories. There is nothing like a rooster busting from the bright white snowy background on a clear blue sky and a bright sun shining on it.

Snow tends to concentrate birds as the less than perfect cover gets drifted in. This makes for fewer places for birds to hide and makes it easier for hunters to find and target them.

I am sure that climate change is bad long-term, but I can say that a little milder winters in Minnesota are something I like very much. The best day to hunt pheasants, in my opinion, is on a day about 45 degrees and sunny with a light wind.

We seem to have had a lot of these this fall. Bird numbers are good and my visiting friends from all over the state have been having better than average luck this season. It seems to matter little if you hunt on Pheasant Run 7 near Leota or all the way south in Nobles County at Pheasant Run 32 near Lake Bella. The pheasant population seems very near the same no matter where in Nobles County you go.

My reports from Rock and Jackson County seem to be about the same.

My dog woes continued this season as well. I wrote about my dog Tracer who managed to tangle with a barb wire fence out in Presho S.D., the last week of October. He has little fear of wire and made it through one fence unscathed only to tangle in the one across the road. It took nine staples and three weeks on the bench, but he made a full recovery.

Last Friday I had another much more serious dog incident with Tracer.

This was not a fence issue. This one was way more serious. We were hunting with some friends east of Round Lake. There are two waterfowl production areas just east of the lake and they have had substantial wetland restoration work done on them. When these areas have the vegetation grow back, they will go from good spots to great spots.

A friend of mine called out to me at about noon and said there was something wrong with my dog. I ran to where Tracer was and it was obvious he was in big trouble.

He was standing on all four legs with his back hunched with the top of his head planted firmly on the ground. He was literally almost upside down. My first thought was that his electronic collar had malfunctioned. If it was stuck in the “on” position he could possibly be getting an electrical correction continuously and thus would be unable to move.

I checked the transmitter, which is carried on the outside of my hunting vest, and there were no buttons stuck or otherwise engaged. I quickly unbuckled the collar and removed it completely to ensure that the collar was not the problem. Even after the collar was removed Tracer still seemed to be in some sort of a full-blown seizure. His front and back legs were rock hard and extended to their full length.

His eyes were glazed over and he was not blinking. I held him over my lap and started an examination to see if he was somehow injured.

It was then that I noticed that he had something in his mouth. I grabbed what I thought was a piece of grass protruding a few inches out of his mouth, and it turned out to be the blue stem grass from hell.

I grabbed this stem of grass, which was about the size of a drinking straw you would get with a pop from a soda fountain. I started to gently pull it out of his throat and when I had finally removed it I saw that it was at least 18-20 inches long.

I used my hands to open his mouth and saw another stem of grass. I grabbed it, but that one was only six inches long. I reached as far down his throat as my hand could go and found nothing else.

He was completely out of it. I held my hands over his eyes and then removed them to see if his pupils were still working, dilating open and closed, and they were. I held my hand tight to his chest to feel his heartbeat and thought his heart rate was within the norms. I held my face to his nose to feel and count his respirations and he seemed to be breathing OK.

Five minutes later he was no longer rock hard stiff but could not stand or walk. Ten minutes later he could barely stand and walk very slowly.

I knew I was done hunting and headed immediately to the truck. He walked very slowly behind me and within a few hundred yards he could no longer move under his own power. A desk jockey like myself is not conditioned to carry a 65-pound lab, but that is exactly what I tried to do. I made it halfway to the truck and then sent one of the other guys to get the vehicle and drive to my location. He did so and I just held on to my very best hunting dog and hoped for the best. My phone was in the truck and when we got back to it, Tracer could stand.

I gave him a drink and called the vet. By this time Tracer was standing and was even wagging his tail a little. I was so relieved that he had not died.

I had a dog named Ace who died at 5 years of age from pancreatic cancer. Tracer has Ace in his name for a reason and he is of the same bloodlines as Ace. Tracer was my Ace replacement dog.

As I was carrying Tracer to the truck, I thought that I was going to lose him this day, and guess what, Tracer is 5 years old.

I imagined in my head “Ground Hog Day”, the movie with Bill Murray and Andie McDowell, who live the same day over and over for the entire movie. I imagined losing my two best dogs both at the age of 5.

I did as the vet instructed and Tracer seemed to be back to normal in about 24 hours.

I don't know if the stem of grass was in his throat or in his lungs but one way or the other he was in great distress. I think there is almost no chance that this event was caused by anything other than the material lodged in his throat/airway.

I have no way to know how long it was in there. Might have been a few seconds or even a few minutes. The odds of an event of this nature happening at exactly the same time he ingests foreign material and then having these two event not being related, is in my opinion astronomically rare. I believe, hope and pray that it was a one-time thing.

I run all of my dogs with a collar that has a locator beeper on it. If Tracer had collapsed where we could not have seen it happen, and he did not have on a beeper collar, I have no idea how we would have found him in 80 acres of six-foot high grass. Think about his when you buy your next collar.

Most hunting dogs like mine resemble a NASCAR stock car and operate at full speed. Be ready, diligent and watchful over them, it only takes a few seconds to go from normal life to life-threatening. Friday I dodged a bullet. Man, do I love that dog.