Scott Rall: Make a list and check it twice

I have a shopping list that is pretty short, so there is no panic on my side of the Christmas rush. If you have a few outdoor people on your list that you still need a gift or two for, I have a few ideas for you.

For all the years I have spent outdoors, about 10 percent of those hours are in the pitch black of night. I remember when a flashlight made by Maglite was the very best you could find. I have one in every size from the small 2AA battery size up to the 6D battery size which you could pound a fence post in the ground with.

The biggest one had about 139 lumens of light 20 years ago. They were so advanced at the time that you could even buy a replacement bulb for one, but I don't know anyone who ever did.

Most of the of the first-rate flashlights now use LED bulbs and many use lithium batteries. I recently spent about two hours researching this subject and bought myself a new flashlight. There are many different manufacturers and Maglite still makes them, but the ones made by Streamlight were on the top of my list.

They range in price from about $45 to $115. They also start at about 300 lumens and run all the way to the one I bought at 1,110 lumens.

You will just throw rocks at your old flashlights if you ever get your hands on the new technology. I will make you some really good deals on my old ones.

The new ones fit in your pocket and only weigh a few ounces. They come in versions that use traditional batteries and others use a wall charger to keep them filled.

Others still use lithium batteries, and which one you choose will depend on how much you want to spend. I opted not to choose the wall charger version as I believed that the flashlight would be on the charger in the house instead of in my hunting gear or in my truck when I needed to use it. Mine uses two lithium batteries, and for three complete sets of spare batteries they cost about $25. The Streamlight Pro Tac HL has different power settings so the batteries will last anywhere from 1.8 hours on high to about 6-8 hours on low.

I hate low. I will just have make sure I don't leave it on unattended.

The other gift I am sure your outdoor person would like is an undergarment made by a company called WSI. This stands for Wiens Sportswear International.

They make gear for professional football teams to keep players warm during the game and on the sidelines. Everything is made in America and I have met the owners of this company at their booth at the national Pheasants Forever conventions.

There is one product called the Wikimax Heatr. It looks like a long underwear top from a distance but it is very different. It has a hood sewed into the garment so no wind gets down the back of your neck.

I wore mine out to South Dakota last weekend and hunted in -20 degree wind chills all day long.

I wore this undershirt and a wool sweater with a medium weight jacket over the top. As long as I stayed walking I could hunt all day without the bulk of other options and still stay warm enough to shoot roosters. Hunting in late season is very difficult because the hunter is normally wearing so many layers to stay warm that he cannot shoulder the gun properly to make an accurate shot.

Another issue is that with many bulky layers the hunter can start to sweat underneath all of those clothes, and this is a sure way to catch a chill that won’t go away. I do believe that these are only available online but you could still get them by Christmas.

Another great Christmas idea for your outdoor guy or gal is a year’s subscription to Sirius/XM radio if their car or truck has this function. We drove 350 miles one way and never lost the station. You can drive 3,000 miles and never lose the station.

They carry all of the profession sports games for my hunting partners. I don't care much for pro sports, we had it on the entire time. The introductory offers are pretty cheap. About $10 per month or less. I even have a portable boom box that my radio fits on so I can take my satellite radio in the boat or on the side-by-side ranger. It makes the whole system more flexible. The boom box was on sale for $89 last month.

The next item on my recommended shopping list is a soft-sided cooler. These rigs can be folded and compressed when not in use and it makes packing them into tight spaces in the truck much easier. You might be tempted to go all out and get you favorite person a Yeti Cooler or one like it.

These are very high-end coolers and can easily cost more than $300. They are a great cooler if you want to go the tropics and have to have ice for three weeks, but there is so much insulation that it takes a giant cooler to hold even one case of beer or pop. They are heavy and almost indestructible but they are not very compatible for trying to get three guys’ worth of stuff in the back of one pick-up truck. If size is not a problem they will last a lifetime.

Another item for the humans on your list is made by a company called RTIC. They are a cheaper version of Yeti with much the same performance. They make a stainless steel tumbler which runs about $10 each. There was a sale recently where you could buy them for $6.60 each if you bought 30 at a time. They hold ice all day and fit in the cup holder of your truck or car. They are great at cold and very good at hot stuff as well. They really are the craze of the day, and if your outdoor person does not have one I am sure he or she would appreciate one under the tree.

Don't forget the pet this Christmas. I am not into dog costumes or reindeer antlers for dogs for photo opportunities, but some of you are. What I recommend for your dog this season is some sturdy chew bones not made of natural materials. I use the super hard plastic chew bones and they do a very good job of helping the dog keep their teeth clean.

A large rawhide bone lasts about two hours at my house. The rugged plastic ones last about two months. Even Skeeter the lap terrier will entertain himself with one of these chew challenges.

Other soft toys are fun for the dog but do little to nothing to help them maintain their teeth. Another reason to use the hard plastic ones is that many of the rawhide bones are made overseas and there has been more than a few times where pets got sick or died from chewing on one that had some sort of bacteria on it.

Now might be a good time to show them how much you love them by getting them in for their checkups this winter. January is a dull month and most people have the time during the winter to take care of Fido.

The vet has some other gift choices for your pet, as well. They cannot take care of themselves. It is your job to make sure they get what they need from the human half of the partnership.

The close of the pheasant season in Minnesota is only 16 days away. Only the die-hard hunters remain and there is more than enough birds to allow for a few additional quality outings.

My dogs are super slender and look like college track stars. They will have more than enough time after January one to put back on a few pounds.

The 2016 season has been one of my very best. Minnesota has 10,000 lakes but it also has some pretty darn good pheasant hunting in Nobles County.