Scott Rall: The right kind of resolutions

They make new year’s resolutions and then do their best to keep them. How many of use want to lose 15 pounds and a week later have already given that up? Most if not almost all people will fall in this category.

I have given up on resolutions for the most part, but not completely.

The difference is that my new Year’s resolutions today have little to do with me. They are bigger picture efforts to try to make the world just a little better off than when I found it.

My 2017 New Year’s resolutions are as follows:

Number One is to do my very best to care more about water. The old saying that whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting is coming true. I believe this will become the most common challenge in our lives. Water resources are in peril and this is becoming obvious across America and the world.

Seventy to 80 percent of all fresh water used is consumed for irrigation. This was very surprising to me.

Fresh water across the globe is becoming increasing polluted and in many cases undrinkable. The news is full of stories about how this river and that lake are now on the verge of tipping to a condition where the water may never be able to be brought back to a unimpaired classification.

Make a resolution to care about water. Conserve it where you can. Become knowledgeable about the threats to our nation’s waters and commit to spending 10 hours of your life in 2017 to do what you can to protect our precious water resources.

Study, read, research and then share what you know with others so they can become clean water warriors. We will all need to work together to reverse the deterioration of our nation’s waters, so include everyone in the discussions about possible solutions.

Working together will net much better results than a go-it-alone approach.

Pointing fingers is not going to get it done either. But make no doubt about it, serious action will be required. How can we sit back and do nothing about the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico where there is more the 5,000 square miles, which is more than 3,200,000 acres that is so polluted that little to no aquatic life can survive in it.

Number Two is to do my best to reverse the “I want to play inside” mentality of our youth.

There was a question asked of a bunch of 5-6 years old kids a few years back. The question was, do you like to play inside or outside?

The answer was very telling. Most of the kids said they would like to play inside because that is where the outlets are -- outlets being electrical outlets to power electronic devices.

As part of my New Year’s resolution I am committing to volunteer to take 10 different youth groups (any size) on an outdoor adventure on one of my wildlife properties this summer. These will be about 2-4 hours long and will expose these kids to a life outside.

How many of them will have ever walked in grass eight feet tall? Depending on the size of the group I might need some additional adults to attend and help out with crowd control. This is meant to be an invitation to you, my readers.

There are also more than a few adult groups that have limited exposure to the life of the outdoors, so if you have an adult group that would like a native prairie tour you can contact me about this opportunity, as well.

For those of you with limited mobility, we can do this with the help of my Polaris Ranger which would allow those with limited mobility to see the outdoors without having to walk any distance.

We can start the discussion of this offer by emailing me at scottarall@gmail.com to indicate your interest.

The folks who have taken me up on this in the past were more than satisfied. Pass the information about this opportunity on to those whom you feel might benefit from it.

My last resolution for 2017 is to put more of my money where my mouth is.

I am a member or life member of many very good conservation organizations. These include Pheasants Forever, Round Lake Sportsman's Club, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited and the Minnesota Waterfowl Association along with the Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

If you are not a member, please consider joining one of these great efforts. If you are already a member consider upping you ante with a higher level of support. What is even better than sending them more of your money is to join at an entry level and then get involved with your hands and help with local projects to benefit wildlife and water.

The average volunteer is more than 50 years old, many are over 60 and yet others are over 70.

I have been volunteering for almost 30 years. The local PF chapter has six guys that together have been doing the work for wildlife for more than 185 years combined.

In order for this important work to continue there needs to be a changing of the guard and an influx of new ideas and fresh manpower. Seems to me like the volunteer spirit is kind of losing its appeal to the younger generations. If you can give any of your time, no matter how small, it is needed and welcomed.

If a volunteer can give an hour or a day or even three days on month, every person is important and welcomed.

Please consider joining me as one of those people that will take 2017 and turn it into a year of action for whatever cause you feel is worthy of your time.

I cannot think of a better New Year’s resolution. If you cannot find a way to give your time, please, when able share a little of your money.

The pheasant season closed on the first of January and it was the very best season I have ever had while following black dogs in tall grass.

I got my first trained dog in 1996. With the help of Thad Lambert of Round Lake Kennels I was able to run all four of my dogs at the same time on the very last day of the season. Each dog performed their job duties to a T and I never needed a whistle or a collar correction.

As part of my 2017 I am also going to do my very best to keep them in great physical condition and not let them turn into couch potatoes. Now it will be on to ice fishing, spearing pike on Cross Lake and making ready the burn plans for the habitat work that will be here within 100 days.

Hope you had a great 2016 and I wish you all the very best in 2017. Happy New Year.