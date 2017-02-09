All of the money goes in this pot and then they are disbursed to pay of all of the things the Minnesota DNR does for fish and wildlife for the entire year. The current budget for the Division of Fish and Wildlife -- the overseers of hunting and fishing -- is $110 million per year.

The game and fish fund is getting close to being in trouble. As the cost of doing business increases, as it does in all aspects of our lives, the amount of money needed for the Game and Fish Fund to keep up must also climb.

When the Minnesota state Legislature allows the DNR to increase license fees, the fund gets a big shot in the arm in year one, but that boost fades over the next few years and it only makes sense that those fees would need to be increased again in the future. That typically happens every six years, on average.

The DNR, with the help of sportsmen, got a fee increase in 2013. The last time fees went up was 12 years earlier.

Unfortunately, it was not the increase they asked for. A fishing license went from $17 up to $22 and other fees went up about the same amount.

What happened with this small increase is that it has only taken four years for the fund to be operating again very near the break-even point; the fund goes into the red in 2019 under current projections.

It is against the law for the fund to operate in the red even if reserves are present to do so. If the fees do not increase in the near future, programs and staff will be scheduled for cuts or elimination.

In the past, there was some very close scrutiny about how these funds were spent. User groups did not want fees from fishing licenses to be used to manage deer, for example, and the reverse was also true. Each user group wanted their fees to be used only for what they wanted, and with the current oversight in place this desire is being met.

I looked really hard but could not find the current statistic as to how Minnesota stacks up for general fund money used to support and protect our natural resources. I heard once, which I could not currently substantiate, but I think we were ranked about 46th of the 50 states in general fund revenue to natural resources back in 2008.

What this means is that hunters and fishermen floated the whole boat for the whole state when it came to managing and protecting our state’s natural resources. This has changed somewhat since the passage of the dedicated funding amendment in 2008, but that is a dedicated fund and none of the funds it raises come from the state's general fund revenues.

You can say that is OK for sportsmen to fund resource management. Why would a non-fisherman be required to help fund fish improvement projects?

They should not. But what if the DNR undertakes a major water quality improvement project for the entire Mississippi River watershed for which all Minnesotans would benefit? Should not all residents participate in these efforts?

The governor is making public the upcoming budget a the day after I write this story, so we will have to see what he has on his mind when it comes to the general public participation in these programs. I did read that he supports a $3 increase on a fishing license and a $4 increase on a deer license.

You can say whatever you want and think whatever you want about our home Minnesota DNR and its associated agencies.

Not everyone likes the DNR and some have valid reasons. On the other hand, I know literally about 100 people who work in various departments within this state agency, and these folks are my friends and all are top-notch professionals in their fields.

We are currently experiencing many vacancies in the division fish and wildlife and I can tell you from experience that one area wildlife manager covering two work areas is like one secret service agent guarding the president in a packed US Bank stadium. There is no way to do a good job under those circumstances.

This is just one of the many issues that will continue to deteriorate if a fee increase is not approved this session.

Many other departments have empty spots that need a body in them do the good work that need to be done. I appreciate efficiency, streamlining processes and doing the very best with the limited resources at hand.

I can also say that you can only wring the rag so tight before no more water comes out. It takes people and resources to deliver a good product.

I wish the Legislature would just set a schedule for the next 20 years tied to the inflation rate and make the fees increase very slightly every year so a fee increase fight does not need to take place every three to four years.

As these fees increase you can easily make a case for a lifetime hunting or fishing license in Minnesota before the rates do ultimately go up. Both me and my son have one and he moved to Colorado, and his Lifetime license is still good when he comes home to spend time with his dad.

There is a meeting tentatively scheduled in Worthington on February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge where there will be DNR staff in attendance to show you what the Game and Fish Fund looks like and where it is heading. They will be on hand to answer any questions you have behind the needed increase they are requesting.

When I think about a night out on the town or how much money I put in my truck for gas in a normal month, the cost of fishing license is about the cheapest thing most outdoor folks purchase in a year.

In almost all cases sportsmen and women who love their outdoors are more than ready to pay the increased fee. This is not a fee increase on all Minnesotans but only those who utilize the state’s outdoor resources.

If they ware willing to pay more, why would the Legislature drag its feet in letting them do so?

A fee increase is by no means a done deal, and if you really care about the job getting done right, call your guy or gal today and tell them to pass the increase and the tiered schedule for the years to come. It will just make it easier the next time the Game and Fish Fund is running close to the red.