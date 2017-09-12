Scott Rall: Why not up your odds?

Whether you look at the leaves turning or just feel that extra crispness in the air, fall is just around the corner.

The pheasant counts for Minnesota are in and the prospects are not all that great. The pheasant numbers are down around 26 percent over last year and even greater percentages down over the 10 year numbers and the longer term averages.

What this means is that you will most likely see fewer roosters and fewer hunters in the field this fall. This is unfortunate because even if pheasant numbers are lower you can still enjoy a walk in the tall grass with a great dog and wash away the noise of life like phones, pagers and social media.

Lower pheasant populations in no way dampen my hunting spirits.

What lower pheasant numbers means to me is that my hours of hunting effort in the field have to be utilized to a greater efficiency. What I mean by that is, if I can flush five roosters a day within gun range when there are a lot of pheasants, if I miss a few of those I can still have two birds in the bag at the end of the day.

But what if I only see one or two roosters over the course of an entire day? I need to capitalize on those less frequent opportunities.

There are a few things I do that I think allow me to capitalize more often than many other hunters. First off, I shoot a 12-gauge shotgun. This is bigger than the smaller 20-gauge guns some hunters shoot.

Yet other hunters will opt for a 28 gauge, which is even smaller. Generally the smaller the gauge of the shotgun the smaller the load of pellets will be. As you already know, a shotgun does not shoot a bullet. It shoots a measure of pellets or BB's. When the trigger is pulled the load of shot is sent out the barrel, and as those pellets move toward the target they spread out.

If I shoot at a rooster with a 12-gauge and use a shell that has 1.25 ounces of shot, there will be more pellets in the pattern than if I shoot at the same bird with a 20-gauge with a shell that only holds 1.0 ounce.

Most people would agree that you will have a greater chance of a clean kill and a bird in the bag when you shoot a gun and a shell that has more shot in it. The bigger the payload of shot, the better the odds the hunter has of having a bird in their vest at the end of the hunting day. So I shoot a 12-gauge with a shell that holds a lot of shot.

If you are a very good shot, then the size of the gun and the pellet payload is not important. You can compensate for your gun and shell deficiency with great marksmanship.

I have never really hunted with anyone I considered a really great shot. I have seen good shooters but very few really great shooters exist in the company that I keep.

So I am convinced that a 12-gauge is the way to go, and buying shells with a bigger payload is also my preference.

So why is it then that some hunters will go spend $2,000 on a shotgun and then buy the cheapest, lowest quality shells available in order to save a few dollars a box? I have seen it over and over. Guys spend their hard-earned travel money to go on a South Dakota pheasant hunt and when it’s time to hit the field they open a box of low base target practice loads meant to shoot clay pigeons with.

This happens more than you would think.

There are really two kinds of shotgun shells: the cheap entry-level shells with names you will have never heard of before and the premium loads that are manufactured by only a few of the big-name companies.

I shoot lots of roosters in a season and yet I probably don't shoot more than eight boxes of shells in an entire season. If I save $4 a box on eight boxes, I have a net saving of $32. This is half a tank of gas in my dog truck. Thirty-two dollars worth of savings to shoot cheap shells is a very poor trade-off in all cases, and even more so when there are fewer roosters to shoot at in the first place

I have purchased shells manufactured by many different companies over the past 30 years. They seemed similar in performance. It was when Federal Ammunition came out with the Pheasants Forever royalty program, which sends a little money from every box sold, that has the Pheasants Forever logo printed on the box, that I started shooting Federal shells almost exclusively. They just manufactured the 50 millionth round of PF royalty shells this last year.

If you want to give yourself the very best edge on putting the most birds in your bag this season, then you will go buy a few boxes of Federals shells called Prairie Storm. These shells are the most lethal shells on the market today. I have shot just about every shell out there and I have never come across anything like these.

I could go into a long and detailed explanation of how they are different from all the others, but the proof is in the pudding. Super clean kills out to 50 yards are common with this shell. I even need to allow the bird to reach 35 yards of distance or a well placed shot can chew up the breast meat pretty good.

This shell can compensate for a shooter that is slower to shoulder the gun and pull the trigger. It can also compensate for shots that are not placed just right. I have used it under some of the toughest conditions and most challenging hunting situations.

The last week of the South Dakota pheasant season last year it was 6 degrees below zero for the high, with a wind chill at about -35. We hunted spooky birds and there were no close shots. This shell allowed me to make shots and clean kills at longer distances that others in my party were unable to close the deal on.

So the moral of this story is, if you are average or seasoned hunters, if you also are an average shot or even a great one, and want to tip the odds in your favor this fall, then shoot a bigger gun and use a high-quality shell like Prairie Storm.

Pheasants in sour cream sauce covered in sauteed vidalia onions is certainly worth an extra $4 a box. When it comes to shot gun shells I say go big or stay home.