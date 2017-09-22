Scott Rall: Saturday has double-duty

I used to duck and goose hunt a lot, but in the past decade or so I have taken far fewer opportunities to chase ducks. The reason for that is the waterfowl hunting in southwest Minnesota has been on the slide for a very long time. This is not to say that there are still a few of those die-hard water fowlers out there who can and do shoot a lot of ducks. The goose hunting here is, in my opinion, better than the duck hunting. We have very few wetlands left in southwest Minnesota and of the ones that do still exist, the quality of the water is so poor that the ducks do not use them.

Ducks of different species feed on different foods. Diver ducks like a canvasback or blue bill dive deep and find their food on the bottom of larger lakes. Puddle ducks like mallards and wood ducks eat a lot of corn and beans left over after harvest. When the water quality in the state’s wetlands and sloughs is bad, the ducks migrating from the northern reaches of their ranges just fly right on by. They may stop and rest for a day but with poor water quality they don’t hang around.

The official duck counters have said for years that the waterfowl populations in North America are as good as they have ever been and have had harvest rates that represented these views. The normal limit for ducks the past few decades in Nobles County has been six ducks per day with some restrictions on what species they can be and what sex they must be. This is referred to as adaptive harvest. When populations are high the limit goes up and when populations fall the limits are reduced.

Waterfowl regulations change every year and you really have to pay attention to those changes.

The reason for the constant variation is that the rules are drafted by the members of the Mississippi Flyway Council. As you well know, ducks cross over the boundaries of many states in their movements north and south. This requires that every state along the way has to be able to have their say on how these migratory creatures are managed. Pheasants, on the other hand, don’t migrate so each state sets their own rules without the help of any other state.

Each year waterfowlers’ from across the state hear of the record number of ducks reported and then wait for those numbers to materialize. For the most part, they never do.

Duck hunting in other parts of the state are better than around here. I know hunters that head to the big waters of Leach Lake and Winnebigosh and see and shoot lots of ducks.

Another reason the duck hunting in southwest Minnesota has declined over the past 20 years is the Dakotas. When my dad grew up there, they could not plant corn because there was never enough rain to support it. With a major change in weather patterns Aberdeen, S.D., now has its own ethanol plant to process corn into fuel.

As the Dakotas got wetter the ducks migration shifted west. Eastern South Dakota has some spectacular duck hunting opportunities and many Minnesotans now travel there to shoot ducks.

The hunters that are out today will do OK shooting the local ducks that were hatched here. These will consist of mostly teal, mallards and wood ducks. After the first few weeks the hunting here will tail off and those serious duck hunters will have to wait for the weather to change and push some northern ducks past us as they head south.

I remember shooting some ducks in the morning and then taking the same duck boat back to shore, unloading the decoys and guns and then going and catching some walleyes. After that we would switch again and go chase roosters in the afternoon and early evening. I did all of this on and around West Graham Lake in Nobles County.

Duck hunting from a boat is a two-man job and after my hunting partner took up guiding pheasant hunters in South Dakota on a hunting preserve, which starts on Sept. 1, I lost my hunting partner and this opening day duck routine went to the wayside.

I will be out today duck hunting for a few hours in the morning, and after that I am attending the Public Land Appreciation day on the new Sweetie Rall Memorial track of Lambert Prairie WMA. This is one of the newest parcels acquired by Nobles County Pheasants Forever, which is available for all compatible public uses and this includes hunting. From Burger King in Worthington this spot is six miles west, two miles south and then one-fourth miles west on 270th street. There will be refreshments and some meat and cheese trays.

This is a joint fundraiser for the Worthington Hospice Cottage and Nobles County Pheasants Forever.

There is no charge to attend. You can make a free will donation as you see fit. You can even see some of the work being done by the Lewis and Clark water system as they are in the process of crossing this property with their new water line to Worthington.

So, we will hope the rain stays off, but this is a rain or shine event and we will have a big tent set up just in case. Hope to see you there with a few duck feathers stuck to my hat.