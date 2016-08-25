Girls soccer: Trojans celebrate the little things in defeat

Even after a 13-0 loss to Mankato Loyola on Thursday at Trojans Field, the Trojans kept their heads held high and celebrated the things that went right rather than the things that went wrong.

“We know the little things we need to improve on and we talked about them halftime,” Worthington head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “They went out and they made some improvements, so we celebrated the little things.”

The highlight of the night for the Trojans came in the 62nd minute when goalkeeper Allison Xayasane made a diving save to her right. Loyola’s Emily Schumacher came up the left wing with the ball and blasted a laser into the bottom right corner, and it took all of Xayasane’s length to get a hand on the ball and stop it from finding the net.

“That was beautiful,” Ahlquist said. “I was going ‘Oh man, oh man, oh man,’ and then she dove and it flew out of there. Both of my goalies are really good. I can count on both of them in the net.”

The Trojans also managed to get a few chances on net as striker Melissa Soukphilanouvong made several good runs through the Crusaders’ defense on through balls. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Loyola defense swarmed her each time.

“We had a few good passes,” Ahlquist said. “We just need to make those happen more often. But usually if they get a good first touch on it, they can find a player to pass it off to.”

The little victories on the pitch weren’t enough to beat Mankato Loyola, however, and the Trojans yielded a baker’s dozen.

“We held our own in the first 10 or 20 minutes, and then it started breaking down,” Ahlquist said. “Our communication kinda went down the tubes.”

Jenna Helget scored the opening goal in 18th minute on the counter attack. The Worthington back line was pushing up the field when Helget jumped in front of a pass and streaked up the pitch with only the keeper in front of her. She had support to her left, but buried the ball in the back of the net on her own.

The Crusaders followed that up a minute later with a goal by Annalise Winch. She stole the ball deep in the Trojans’ zone and scored from the left side.

Loyola didn’t let up after that, scoring five more goals in the first half to go into halftime up 7-0.

Helget added her second goal of the night in the 51st minute to open the second-half scoring and put Loyola up 8-0. Worthington was pushing the ball up the pitch, deep in the Crusaders zone, when the defense got a steal and uncorked a pass over the heads of the defense. Helget ran under the ball and was away on goal before putting a grass-grazer in the back of the net.

From there, the second half went about like the first as Mankato Loyola added five more goals in the half including a wonder strike from Emily Schumacher.

She found the ball at her feet and unleashed a blast from 35 yards out on the left wing. It flew through the air and bent in right under the crossbar and right above the keeper’s hands.

Loyola 7 6 -- 13

Worthington 0 0 -- 0