Volleyball: Trojans sweep HL-O in opener

Worthington Trojans volleyball player Abbi Mulder (6) returns the ball over the net to Heron Lake-Okabena as teammates Emma Thuringer (8) and Maddi Woll (7) look on Thursday night in Worthington. Tim Middagh/Daily Globe

WORTHINGTON -- Abbi Mulder said she doesn't care who gets the kills as long as her team is winning.

In Thursday's season-opening victory for the Worthington volleyball team, five players had at least five kills as WHS swept Heron Lake-Okabena.

"It's fun. I think when you're on a team, you just want to put it away," Mulder said following the Trojans' 27-25, 25-16, 25-22 sweep. "Being an athlete, you just want to win. It feels so good to watch your teammates pull through."

Maddi Woll led WHS with eight kills, while Emma Thuringer and Mulder each had seven. Nyamer Diew and Anneke Weg each had five while Emily Shaffer had four kills.

"I think our passes were really on and that helps the sets and that helps the hitters out, too," Mulder said. "Everything kind of fell together."

Early on, it looked like the Wildcats might run away with the first set. HL-O scored the first five points and seven of the first eight Thursday.

"I think we were nervous," WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. "They always want to do so well, but sometimes when it doesn't happen right away, it can be a tough hurdle to overcome. But we really fought back hard and settled in really well throughout the rest of the match."

Led by a kill from Shaffer, the Trojans started to fight back, eventually tying the score at 11 on a kill from Thuringer (four blocks, six digs). The Wildcats weren't going easily, as a kill from Sarah Madsen (nine kills, two blocks) gave the visitors a 15-11 advantage.

"It was probably a little bit of nerves," Mulder said. "Being in front of everybody throws you off a little bit. I think when we huddle and encourage each other and we're like, 'Take a deep breath.' That really helps us out, just communicating with each other."

HL-O led 22-18 late, but a pair of blocks by Mulder and a kill by Woll (six digs, 13-for-14 serving with nine points and an ace) tied the game at 22.

"We were a little unsettled at first, we weren't really make errors, I think we were just a little slow out of the gate," Hogan said. "I think a turning point was a lot of what happened in Game 1 carried over with why we ended up with a 3-0 win is because of how we battled back being down so early, and even holding them off at the end, was two big keys, I thought. We kept our composure well. We just kept thinking about the next point, let's earn the next point. And that's exactly what they did."

The Trojans were facing game point twice (24-23 and 25-24), but scored the final three points to win the first game.

Game 2 had a better start for the Trojans as they jumped out to a 11-5 lead.

"Defensively, we made a few adjustments and I think we were in better position," Hogan said. "I think overall, we got our feet moving a lot more and were able to cover the court a lot better."

However, HL-O's Tessla Crowell had a kill as the Wildcats stayed with WHS. Kills by Abigail Fest and Hailey Liepold kept HL-O close in the second game, but WHS was able to take a two game lead with a 25-16 victory.

The Wildcats took a 6-1 lead in the third set behind a kill by Madsen, but the Trojans rattled off five straight points, highlighted by a timely tip by Weg (28 set assists). The game was back and forth throughout as teams would match each other point for point. WHS led by as many as six (20-14) late, but an ace serve from Claire Rasche and a kill from Kiana Leighty (five kills) brought the Wildcats within two, 21-19. Worthington scored the next three before HL-O answered with two and trailed 24-22. A kill by Shaffer put the finishing touches on a sweep for the Trojans.

"I think we played great," Mulder said. "I think we came together as a team and everything just kind of worked. I think our consistency was pretty good tonight and we really stuck together really well."

Brooke Freking had 16 set assists for the Wildcats and went 20-for-21 serving with four aces. Leighty was 11-for-12 serving with one ace and had 14 digs. Gabby Stenzel added 13 digs for HL-O.Paige Heidebrink had 14 digs for WHS, while Jasmine Williams had six. Cassidy Bruns was 12-for-14 serving for the home team.

The Trojans (1-0) are at Fulda on Tuesday.

"Overall, we're happy to be 1-0 and we're going to ride this momentum into next week and hopefully keep it going," Hogan said.

Windom 3, Fulda 0

WINDOM -- Windom Area swept Fulda three sets to none, winning 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13.

Becca Hacker was an all-purpose force for the Eagles, racking up three aces, five kills and 13 set assists. Madison Maras was Windom’s top server, going 19-for-20 with 10 aces.

Porsha Porath led the Eagles with 14 kills, while Sydnee Broberg led with nine digs.

For Fulda, Millie Piper had 10 assists, as Bailey Wagner and Camryn Baumhoefner racked up five kills apiece.