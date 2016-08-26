Iowa high school football: H-LP impressive in season opener

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Bryce Perkins lit up the scoreboard in his first career start for Harris-Lake Park in the Wolves’ 55-6 season-opening victory over North Iowa in Iowa high school football on Friday.

Perkins was 17 of 24 passing for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

“On offense, they crowded the line of scrimmage and took away the run. We were able to spread them out and take advantage,” HLP head coach Lane Gunderson said. “Bryce Perkins making his first start and throwing for 300 yards was a really special day for him.”

Perkins’ first touchdown pass came on a 30-yard pass to Jordan Kyle. He followed that up with four touchdowns in the second quarter.

The second quarter scores came on a 27-yard pass to Trevor Gunderson, a 16-yard pass to Kyle, a 6-yard pass to Kyle and a 60-yard pass to Kale Hellinger.

Jordan Kyle was Perkins’ favorite target on the night, catching six passes for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Hellinger caught four passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle was also a force on defense, notching three tackles for loss in a defensive effort that was just as dominating as the offense for H-LP. The Wolves did not allow any points until the game was well in hand in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we looked really solid on defense,” Gunderson said. “I thought our whole team played really well defensively. They talked so well together and communicated so well. It was a dominating defensive effort.”

Keegan Carpenter led all tacklers for the Wolves with 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.

HLP 7 20 13 15 -- 55

NI 0 0 0 6 -- 6