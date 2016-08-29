Girls tennis: Cardinals fall to River Valley

The Cardinals lone victory on the day came at No. 3 doubles where Ainslie Robinson and Elise Jerchow defeated Kelsie Domeier and Meghan Stevens 6-2, 6-2.

“We played well for not having a singles match in a week,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said. “We need to work on controlling the point and we need to get better at building points where can finish them off with an easy shot.”

The rest of the matches belonged to the Wildcats.

Hanna Himmelman defeated Samantha Pierce 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Madison Hofman defeated Carissa Cunningham 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Lauren Klein defeated Riley Severtson 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Briana Schmidt defeated Mela Jarchow 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Courtney Engholm and Karlie Ries defeated Natasha Thone and Kayla Rud 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. And Joe Macklanburg and Samantha Walter defeated Sierra Wieneke and Shelbie Nath 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

“The doubles teams need to be quite a bit more aggressive,” Antoine said. “We just need some more practice and repetitions to become better point builders.”

With the loss, Luverne moves to 2-4 on the year and 1-2 in regular dual meets.

Their next game is a match with Fairmont on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. They follow that up with a match at Sioux Falls Lincoln JV on Friday at 4 p.m.