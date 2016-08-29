MANKATO -- Lacey Wacker came up big for Jackson County Central in its 25-15, 29-27, 25-16 sweep over Mankato East in Minnesota high school volleyball action on Tuesday in Mankato.

Wacker was 20 of 22 serving, with seven kills, 17 set assists and 11 digs for the Huskies.

Abby Benson added 10 kills and nine digs for JCC, while Lauren Murphy led in set assists with 11.

The opening game win gives Jackson County Central a 1-0 record on the season.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3 , Edgerton 0

EDGERTON -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove swept Edgerton 26-42, 25-31, 25-21 in Minnesota high school volleyball on Tuesday in Edgerton.

Emma Woelber was the Chargers leading server, going 14 of 15 with three aces. She also had 26 set assists and seven digs. Brittany Erickson was 10 of 11 with one ace and Gracie Wahl was 9 of 12 with one ace.

Cassidy Mischke was W-WG’s leading hitter, racking up 10 kills.

Liz Buckridge was 10 of 12 serving for Edgerton, with five kills and 26 digs. Lauren Sankey led them with 34 digs.

Halle Wassink and Chynna Berning each had three blocks for the Flying Dutchmen