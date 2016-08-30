It is rare that the Adrian Dragons don’t enjoy a winning football season, so despite the fact that veteran head coach Randy Strand assessed his 2016 prospects by saying, “We lost a few thoroughbreds out of the stable,” it’s a safe bet that the Blue and Gold will be tough to beat again this fall.

Though Strand isn’t making predictions, he does admit, “They just like playing football in Adrian. When we roll into the season, they always bring the energy with them.”

Energy levels will be high all around Minnesota as the 2016 season begins with games Thursday and Friday. In contests involving southwest Minnesota teams on Thursday, Maple River is at Jackson County Central, Mountain Lake Area at Fulda, Heron Lake-Okabena at Granada-Huntley/East Chain, Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Hills-Beaver Creek and Murray County Central at Springfield. On Friday, Luverne is at Worthington, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity is at Windom Area, Pipestone Area is at New Ulm, Adrian is at New Ulm Cathedral, Edgerton/Ellsworth is at Madelia and Red Rock Central is at Ortonville.

Two area teams played for state championships in 2015. Neither accomplished the feat, as Jackson County Central lost to Pierz 36-8 in the Class AAA Prep Bowl and Pipestone Area fell 40-0 to Caledonia in the Class AA title game.

Adrian, which has been no stranger to state tournament play, fielded a fine team last year but saw its season end 32-15 to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in the Section 3A championship game. This year the Dragons will have to plod along without four-year starter and two-time Daily Globe All-Area quarterback Logan Rogers. Taking over for the graduated Rogers is junior Ryan Wieneke, who played wide receiver on varsity last season.

Wieneke is tall and he’s lanky, and Strand says he’s also a good leader. He’s also got a good arm.

But don’t expect the Dragons to pass very often.

“It’s not our forte,” Strand said. “We like putting the ball behind our linemen.”

Two-year starter Mitchell Wagner and teammate Zach Loosbrock will anchor a line this year that Strand says is a mixture of experience and youth. On the plus side, there will be a little more bulk on it in ‘16. The team’s top runners will include speedy senior tailback Frank Serrao, 6-foot, 195-pound senior fullback Dylan Gyberg, 5-foot-10, 225-pound junior Nick Harder and good-looking sophomore Dakota John.

The defense is led by 6-foot-1, 180-pound linebacker Zach Bierman.

Twelve seniors and nine juniors lead AHS into battle.

JCC, Pipestone Area re-load

Jackson County Central is another team used to winning. But this fall, the hard-running Huskies will have to do without graduated workhorse backs Keegan Moore and Avery Henderson, who combined to rush for 2,743 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2015. The dominant Huskies offense last season averaged a school record 41.9 points per game.

Fortunately for JCC, quarterback Easton Bahr, who is quick afoot and a dependable passer, returns. Sure-handed receivers Ryan Christopher and Chris Gumto are also back.

JCC will be on the smallish side in the offensive backfield this fall, but some key linemen return, led by seniors Matt Strom and Darrius Johnson. Several proven players are back on defense, including Strom and Teague Schultz on the line and Bahr and Ryan and Jacob Christopher in the backfield.

The area’s other state finalist, Pipestone Area, has been hit hard by graduation. Running back McKinley Bush is the team’s only returning starter on offense and the top seven offensive linemen from that overpowering unit have also graduated.

Dutchmen still focused on improvement

When looking at the top prep football teams in southwest Minnesota, a fan can never overlook the Edgerton/Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen, who played in the state 9-Man championship in 2014 and won a state championship as recently as 2011.

A year ago, the Dutchmen fell in the Section 3 9-Man finals, 26-16, to Madelia -- a team E/E beat in the season opener, 26-20. This year, said head coach Andrew Fleischman this week, “We’ve got a group of kids who work very, very hard. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back.”

One key returnee is senior fullback/linebacker Blake Van Dyke, the defensive player of the year in the 9-South District West. Van Dyke is a physical 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who led the Dutch in tackles last year while also providing excellent blocking along with bull-like running with the football.

Also back are senior 6-foot-3, 205-pound lineman Jake Huisken, the conference’s co-lineman of the year; senior running back/cornerback Mason Sluis, a shifty ball carrier with good cut-back ability who ambled for 1,000 yards last fall; and junior end Trey Gilbertson, another hard-nosed and physical player.

Staying healthy will be important for the Flying Dutchmen this fall. There are only 23 players out for the team.

They’ll start at the beginning. Each year, Fleischman eschews predictions and aims instead for consistent improvement for his players. The strategy always seems to work.

“Every week the staff picks out five identifiable goals, and we’re gonna get better at ‘em come hell or high water,” Fleischman said.

Another 9-South District West team, Hills-Beaver Creek, appears primed for another fine campaign. The Patriots posted a 7-1 record in the district last year, losing only to Mountain Lake Area 32-20 on Sept. 11. They also beat Edgerton/Ellsworth 22-6 in the regular season before exiting the playoffs at E/E’s hand, 14-12.

This year, said head coach Rex Metzger, “We lack some depth. But I like the shape of our team.”

Leading the way are senior third-year starting quarterback Zach Scholten; third-year starting running back Isaiah Vis, who rambled for about 1,500 yards last season as a junior; and senior lineman/linebacker Logan Leuthold, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder who led the team in solo tackles in 2015. Leuthold, along with Vis, was a Daily Globe All-Area pick for his junior campaign.

Metzger picks Cleveland, Madelia, Edgerton/Ellsworth, Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Mountain Lake Area to be among the more competitive teams in the always-tough West district. Mountain Lake Area has a good nucleus back, including all-district players Levi Stoesz (QB), Jacob Suess (RB) and Sam Grev (honorable mention, OL).

Among larger schools, some are touting the Luverne Cardinals, who open the 2016 campaign on the road against Worthington. A year ago, the Cards posted a 4-5 campaign after opening with a 34-0 victory over Worthington in the season opener. This year, LHS has 17 seniors and nine juniors in camp.

Room to grow

All around the area, teams that have struggled in recent seasons fight to regain their glory years. One of those teams is Windom Area, which fought to a 3-7 record in 2015, but returns some excellent players for 2016.

Senior 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman/linebacker Jesse Pigman was a “lynchpin” on the defense last season, according to head coach Bob Elwell. Junior quarterback Luke Gilbertson is an outstanding athlete, and 260-pound senior Devin Homer, who has started on the offensive line since his freshman year, is being moved to tackle.

“It’s going to be a lot of a grind-it-out game, and try to control the pace,” said Elwell, who is in his fourth year leading the Eagles. “For the first time since I’ve been here, the good part of our numbers are in our upper two grades.”

Murray County Central was 2-7 last season, but hopes are high as the Rebels return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense. Senior center/defensive end Matt McNab is a key returnee along with senior guard/linebacker Mason Whitehead. Senior Cole Bassett (receiver/safety) is an exceptional athlete who can make a lot of big plays.

Head coach Patrick Freeman says the biggest strength of his team is his 13 seniors. Coaches are working hard to improve a running game that struggled last year.