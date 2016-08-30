Prep volleyball: Serving strong in win for H-BC

Turns out, the Hills-Beaver Creek coach had nothing to worry about as the Patriots used 21 aces to earn a sweep over Adrian in a Red Rock Conference match.

"Our big concern was serving and they definitely proved to me that they can serve the ball," Bork said. "To have 21 aces in three games is very well for a first match. I can't complain."

Jasmine Lingen led the Patriot attack, going 17-for-19 serving with eight aces.

"I think we did really good for our first game especially," Lingen said following H-BC's 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 victory. "We really played together and did what our coach asked us to do and what we've been practicing. We did really well at serve receive and playing together."

Lingen added six kills as H-BC's tall front row wreaked havoc for the Dragons both offensively and defensively.

"That's the advantage of having some height and a lot of talent in that front row," Bork said. "Messing with a little bit of a rotation and getting all those girls in a rotation in the front row is a huge benefit. They know how to accomplish business. It's their third year with me and they know what is to be expected."

Sidney Fick led the Patriots with nine kills, while Avery Van Roekel had five. Avery Wysong (10 set assists) and Mekayla Kolbrek each had four ace serves for H-BC.

The Patriots jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead in Game 1 and never looked back in a 25-11 victory.

However, the Dragons came back in the second game as a kill by Miah Kunkel (five kills) and an ace serve by Rylie Hokeness gave AHS a 12-11 lead that would later grow into a 15-13 advantage.

"I think we got a little too comfortable," Lingen said. "We realized that we can't do that and we wanted to win in three."

But Lingen and the Patriots would answer as the senior middle hitter rattled off the next nine points, giving H-BC a 22-15 advantage.

"In that second game, we had that lead for a little bit," AHS head coach Briana Reker said. "The girls started clicking on the court and they gained some confidence and they were communicating and finding the holes. That was really great to see. I think a couple of servers got us and it went downhill from there."

A pair of kills by Adrian's Paige Bullerman (four kills) kept her team close at the end, but H-BC took the second game 25-19.

The Patriots took a 10-3 lead in the third game and were able to close out the sweep.

"I think we all played really well," Lingen said. "We've been practicing really hard."

Lexi Slater and Brittney Loonan each had 10 digs for Adrian, while Avery Balster added seven.

The Dragons (1-1) are at Martin Luther-Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman on Thursday, while H-BC is at Ellsworth Tuesday.

"The girls know that we're a team that everyone supposedly wants to beat," Bork said. "I told them the best thing is to be humble, be calm and take care of business. A lot of them are seniors and they know what they need to do to accomplish business."