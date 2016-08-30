Area prep volleyball roundup

TMB 3, Windom Area 0

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, a state tournament team in 2015, evened its high school volleyball record at 1-1 Tuesday with a three-set victory over another of southwest Minnesota’s traditional powers.

T-M-B, which lost its season opener to a strong Hopkins team last weekend, defeated Windom Area 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17.

Kaylee Kirk was 19-for-19 serving with two aces, Gabby Gervais was 11-for-11 with one ace and Kendra Ludeman was 13-for-15 with three aces. Sydney Lanoue had 13 kills, Gervais had seven and Ludeman and Evelyn Dolan had six apiece.

Gervais added 27 set assists and six digs. Dolan had four blocks.

For Windom Area, Becca Hacker was 12-for-12 serving with three solo blocks and 16 set assists. Porsha Porath had 16 kills and Halle Jackson had 13 set assists. Madison Maras and Sydnee Broberg each had nine digs.

Worthington 3, Fulda 1

FULDA -- Anneke Weg was Worthington’s leading server and setter as the Trojans defeated Fulda 25-7, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19.

“We really came out strong, clicking on all cylinders in game 1,” Worthington coach Jessica Hogan said. “And to Fulda’s credit they played hard and stuck around. Both teams played tough in a hot gym. We leaned on our defense tonight and were able to pull it out at the end to get the victory.”

Weg was 23 of 25 with 18 points and two aces serving and had 30 set assists.

Abbi Mulder led Trojans’ hitters with 14 kills, while EmmaThuringer had seven, Emily Shaffer had four and Maddi Woll had four.

Paige Heidebrink paced Worthington in digs with 12, while Thuringer and Nyamer Diew each had four blocks to lead the team.

Edgerton 3, Ellsworth 1

EDGERTON -- Host Edgerton Public evened its record at 1-1 as Lauren Sankey put 19 of 22 serves in play with nine aces and 16 points. She also had 15 digs.

The Flying Dutchmen won the first two games 25-20 and 25-12, lost the third 24-26 and won the fourth 25-5.

Edgerton’s Jordyn Smit was 18-for-19 serving with an ace and 13 points and contributed 29 set assists. In hitting, Halle Wassink had 12 while teammates Chynna Berning and Liz Buckridge had five apiece.

Berning had eight blocks and Wassink four. Buckridge added 14 digs.

MOC/FV Tournament

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sheldon went 1-2 in its three matches at the MOC-Floyd Valley tournament in Orange City. The Orabs defeated Spencer 21-19, 21-19, lost to LeMars 21-10, 21-10 and lost to Sargeant Bluff-Luton 21-8, 21-14.

In the win over Spencer, Katie Wagner had nine kills and two blocks for the Orabs, while Nicole Johnson had 17 set assists. Kelsey Van Aalsberg led Sheldon with five digs in the match.

Sheldon is now 1-2 on the season, heading into the Sheldon tournament this Saturday.

Luverne 3, SWC 0

EDGERTON -- Luverne defeated Southwest Minnesota Christian in three games.

The Cardinals won on scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-20 in their season opener.

Ariel DeBeer was 74-for-75 setting with 25 assists for Luverne. She also went 17-for-18 serving with an ace.

Lexi Farrel had seven kills, Kami Sawtelle six and Hailey Remme five.

Sawtelle and Remme had five and four blocks, respectively, and Katie Kracht had 16 digs.

Remme was 16-for-18 at the serving line and Madison Crabtree was 10-for-11.

H-LP Triangular

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Host Harris-Lake Park fell to Unity Christian 3-0 and lost by the same margin to West Sioux in its own triangular meet.

Scores were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-13 to Unity and 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20 to West Sioux.

Taylor Meyer had 24 kills and 15 digs for Harris-Lake Park and teammate Madison Brevik had 25 set assists.

MCC 3, D-B 0

SLAYTON -- Murray County Central had its way with Dawson-Boyd, winning on scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-22.

Mallory Loosbrock had 11 ace kills and three ace blocks for the Rebels. Katlyn Knakmuhs had 10 ace kills. Brooklyne Miller had 16 ace sets and Tori Wieneke 10.

JCC 3, HL-O 1

OKABENA -- Jackson County Central eased to a 3-1 win over host Heron Lake Okabena. The Huskies won the first game 25-12, lost the second 18-25, then won the next two 25-16 and 25-17.

Abby Benson and Alexa Palmer showed power at the net for JCC, with Benson getting 15 kills and Palmer 10.

Lauren Murphy was 22-for-22 serving with two aces. Lacey Wacker had 21 set assists and Murphy added 13. Alaina Wolff had 18 digs for JCC and teammate Tiara Menke had four blocks.

For HL-O, Brooke Freking was 17-for-18 serving with five aces and Gabby Stenzel was 18-for-18 with two aces. Freking had 12 set assists and six kills. Claire Rasche had five kills. Stenzel had 17 digs and Sarah Madsen had three block assists and one solo.

RRC 3, Springfield 1

LAMBERTON -- Rachel Kedl’s big game led Red Rock Central over Springfield 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-12 in its season opener.

Kedl was 14 of 15 serving with 15 kills, six blocks and 13 digs.

Kaitlyn Rindfleisch added seven kills and three block assists, while Hailey Simonson had six kills and led the Falcons in digs with 14.

Kennedy Jansen was the leading server, going 19 of 19, and added 19 set assists and three block assists.

The Falcons are 1-0 and move ahead to a home game against Wabasso on Thursday.