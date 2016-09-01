WORTHINGTON -- The last time these two teams met on the gridiron, it was a one-sided affair. The Luverne Cardinals defeated the Worthington Trojans 34-0 in Luverne in the two teams’ 2015 football season opener.

Now it’s a year later and the same two teams meet again in another season opener: this time in Worthington. Game time tonight (Friday, Sept. 2) is at 7 p.m.

Optimism is always high after scrimmaging is done and the real fight is about to begin. But this time, both teams have reason to feel confident.

Luverne, which finished 5-4 last year, returns many experienced players. The Cardinals are especially sturdy up front, led by five returning starters on the offensive line including seniors Logan Stratton (a 230-pound tackle and All-District pick) and Chris Jelken (a 210-pound guard). Though rather inexperienced in the backfield, the Cardinals under veteran head coach Todd Oye hope to play well enough in the regular season to get a home game for the playoffs.

Worthington, after a 2-7 year in 2015, have 19 seniors on the team under first-year head coach Gene Lais. Line play could be a strength, as seniors Nic Putnam, Dillon Nelson and Brandon Kempema, and junior Nathan Boneschans fill the interior while senior Tyler Linder provides the team with a big and deceptively quick tight end/defensive end.

Earlier this week, Lais remarked that he witnessed a physical Luverne squad in a preseason scrimmage with Adrian. Fans should expect a physical game tonight as the Trojans try to rebound from last year’s result.