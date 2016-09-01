Area prep volleyball roundup

Worthington 3, Southwest Christian 1

EDGERTON -- Senior middle hitter Abbi Mulder led a balanced offensive attack and the Worthington Trojans varsity volleyball team swept the last three games to emerge a 3-1 winner over host Southwest Christian Thursday night.

Mulder had 10 ace kills and four blocks while teammates Emma Thuringer (seven kills, four blocks) and Maddi Woll (five kills) helped the visitors take control.

Southwest Christian captured the first game 27-25 but Worthington took the last three on scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-22.

The win pushed Worthington to 3-0 on the young 2016 season while it dropped Southwest Christian, which lost heavily to a team that posted a 10-0 Red Rock Conference record last year, to 0-2.

“It was a fun night. A competitive night,” said SWC head coach Brian Busker. “We actually led in game two, too, and they got on a run and held the lead.”

Anneke Weg had 23 set assists for the Trojans. Woll had 12 digs, Cassidy Bruns 11 and Thuringer 10. In serving, Mulder accounted for three aces and 16 points while Paige Heidebrink served three aces and 11 points.

Olivia Veldkamp had eight set assists and Leah Buys eight for Southwest Christian. Chantel Groen had six kills and 25 digs while Emily DeGroot had four kills and 28 digs.

Worthington appeared to take over late in the match.

“I think their experience showed in the end. They won most of the battles at the net,” Busker said.

Luverne 3, St. James 0

LUVERNE -- Ariel DeBeer from Luverne picked up her 1,000th career set assist in the Cardinals 25-19, 25-9, 25-14 victory over St. James.

DeBeer had 28 set assists in the game and went 13 of 15 serving with three aces.

Hailey Remme had eight kills for Luverne, while Lexi Ferrell had seven and Madison Crabtree had six.

Katie Kracht led with 15 digs and was 12 of 12 serving with two aces.

The victory moves Luverne to 2-0 on the season. They go on the road for their next game against Redwood Falls next Thursday.

Wabasso 3, Red Rock Central 1

LAMBERTON -- Wabasso picked up a 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Red Rock Central.

Rachel Kedl contributed in multiple areas for the Falcons, leading with 16 kills, 15 digs and four block assists.

Kennedi Janssen was 16/17 serving with two aces and added 14 set assists and 11 digs for Red Rock Central, while Vanessa Kedl added one solo block and three block assists.

The Falcons move to 1-1 on the season, heading into a matchup at Windom on Tuesday.

Martin Luther G-H-EC 3, Adrian 0

GRANADA -- Martin Luther G-H-EC swept Adrain in three matches, winning 26-24, 25-18, 25-16.

Miah Kunkel led the Dragons with seven kills, while Paige Bullerman had six.

Kunkel added four aces and Avery Balster had four for Adrian, while Kasie Tweet had 16 set assists.

Adrian’s next game is next Thursday against Murray County Central.