Area prep football roundup

Hills-Beaver Creek 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6

HILLS -- Senior quarterback Zach Scholten threw for four touchdowns and senior running back Isaiah Vis ran for three more as the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots subdued Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68-6 in a high school football season opener Friday.

More than half of Scholten’s completed passes went for touchdowns (he was seven of eight overall for 114 yards). Two of them went to Jed Burgers, who caught three overall for 56 yards. One went to Josh Kueter from 42 yards out, and another went to Trenton Bass from six yards out.

Vis scored on Hills-Beaver Creek’s very first offensive play, a 61-yard carry. He scored two more touchdowns on the night, both times from a yard out.

Other H-BC scores came on a 15-yard run by sophomore Nick Kiers and a 28-yard run by sophomore Bailey Susie.

The Patriots led 8-0 in the first quarter when Westbrook-Walnut Grove tallied its only score of the game as Kyle Kuehl ran it in from 56 yards out.

Vis finished with 133 yards rushing on 15 carries. As a team, H-BC rushed 40 times for 258 yards and completed eight of 10 passes for 132 yards.

“We were able to do some things rushing-wise and also passing-wise,” said H-BC head coach Rex Metzger.

Hills-Beaver Creek took advantage of three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Preston Maason had one of each.

W-WG 6 0 0 0 -- 6

H-BC 24 30 0 14 -- 68

MLA 28, Fulda 14

FULDA -- Levi Stoesz ran for two touchdowns as Mountain Lake Area emerged from a 14-14 tie to beat host Fulda.

The game was tied 14-all after three quarters, but in the fourth the Wolverines scored twice on Stoesz carries of one yard each.

Both of Fulda’s TDs were put on the board by Justin Dierks -- the first on a 14-yard pass from Dierks to Ben White and the second on a four-yard run.

MLA’s other two scores were tallied by AJ Vongsy on a 52-yard run and by Jacob Suess on a one-yard run.

Final totals showed Mountain Lake Area rushing 48 times for 231 yards and completing five of 14 passes for 66 yards. Fulda rushed 31 times for 120 yards and completed 12 of 22 passes for 155 yards, but with four interceptions.

Brandon Everett led Fulda ball carriers with 62 yards on 10 carries, and Jon Gehl carried 14 times for 46 yards.

White caught five passes for 90 yards.

MLA 0 14 0 14 -- 28

Fulda 7 0 7 0 -- 14

HL-O 28, G-H-EC 20

GRANADA -- Heron Lake-Okabena scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal its 28-20 victory over Granada-Huntley-East Chain.

With the game tied at 20, Kurt Obermoller ran the ball in from six yards out to give the Wildcats the lead. He had 20 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns and a 72-yard catch in the game.

The tailback/linebacker also led the team with 10 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Andrew Madsen added nine tackles and two sacks for the HL-O defense.

Ethan Becker ran the ball 13 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

HLO 6 6 8 8 -- 28

GHEC 0 8 12 0 -- 20

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 28, Sleepy Eye 8

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s defense stepped up when it counted in its 28-8 victory over Sleepy Eye.

The Panthers defense allowed 218 yards on the ground but forced five turnovers, intercepting three passes and recovering two fumbles. Spencer Smith racked up 12.5 solo tackles, with 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss for T-M-B.

The Panthers ran out to a quick 20-0 lead in the first quarter with a 54-yard receiving touchdown by Spencer Smith from Nash Meyer, a 16-yard run by Moses Dolan and a pick-six by Sam Bauer.

Sleepy Eye got on the board in the second quarter with a five yard touchdown run by Lane Trebesch, who finished the game with 13 carries for 89 yards. Landon Strong added 82 yards for the Indians.

SE 0 8 0 0 -- 8

TMB 20 0 8 0 -- 28