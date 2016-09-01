Prep football: Bahr, Huskies win football opener

"We don't want to lose," said Bahr, a senior quarterback on Jackson County Central's football team. "It's our senior year, we want to win our first home game of the year and get out on a winning note."

Bahr made sure it was a successful start. He threw for 190 yards and added 108 more on the ground as the Huskies defeated Maple River 18-13 Thursday night.

"I got a lot of receivers and we have a lot of weapons, a lot of guys that can make big plays for us," Bahr said. "We have four or five guys to throw to and they can catch the ball wherever I throw it. There was one I threw on the outside, Ryan Christopher, just jumps over a guy and snags it away from him. That's awesome, I can throw it up and I know my guys will make plays. My line, I know they will be protecting me. We have a good line and great receivers and I can trust them all."

A year ago, the Eagles upended the Huskies with a field goal in the final minute. Maple River scored late again Thursday, but JCC recovered an onside kick to seal the victory.

"It's definitely a difference from last year when we started 0-2," JCC's Matt Strom said. "We came in with a fire in our bellies and we really wanted to get that 'W' to start the season off right."

JCC had an opportunity late in the first quarter, but a fumble on the MR 8-yard line ended the drive as the first quarter ended scoreless. On the first drive of the second quarter, the Eagles marched 92 yards in more than five minutes, capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by Lincoln Arndt (17 carries, 160 yards).

The Huskies answered quickly as Bahr found Chris Gumto for a 37-yard gain and Dalton Wagner (16 carries, 105 yards) scampered in from 31 yards out, tying the score at 6-all. JCC had another chance late in the first half, but an interception at the MR 11 ended the drive. On their first drive of the second half, the Huskies scored on a four-yard run by Jacob Tvinnereim to cap a drive that had three penalties on JCC.

"A lot of openers aren't (pretty)," JCC head coach Tom Schuller said. "It wasn't. We had too many penalties, and a turnover down in the red zone hurt off a good drive. We had that problem early last year where we'd rack up some good drives and then cough it up in the redzone and that hurts. Overall, I was pretty happy with the guys. We have a lot to work on, but we're elated to come away with a victory."

The Huskies scored late in the third quarter on an 11-yard run by Bahr to take an 18-6 lead.

MR's last score came in the final minute as Jeff Lewis (139 yards passing) moved the Eagles down the field through the air, and scored on a three-yard run. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by JCC to seal the win.

The Huskies had 250 yards rushing and 440 yards of total offense.

"It's a new a new offense that we're running this year, so we're trying to get the wheels turning and see what's going to work best for us this season," Strom said. "We focus on once we get the momentum, we just put the pedal to the metal and keep going. One play led to the next and it just kept snowballing for us. It was fun."

The Huskies are at Pipestone Area Friday.

Maple River 0 6 0 7 -- 13

JCC 0 6 12 0 -- 18