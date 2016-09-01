Girls tennis: Luverne rolls over Fairmont

LUVERNE -- The Luverne girls tennis team kept Fairmont on the run in a 6-1 victory Thursday. The Cardinals swept all four singles matches and lost only one doubles match, which featured sets with a tiebreaker and super-tiebreaker.

“The girls really responded to two days of practice where we concentrated on different situations and how to win points,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said.

At first singles, Samantha Pierce of Luverne defeated Lauren Carlson 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, Carissa Cunningham beat Sydney Hainy 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Riley Severtson defeated Claire Nemmers 6-2, 6-0. At fourth singles, Ainslie Robinson defeated Brianna Joseph 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.

At first doubles, Sierra Wieneke and Kayla Rud defeated Bergen Senf and Brittany Bass 6-1, 6-1. At third doubles, Luverne’s Emilie Bartels and Elise Jarchow topped Emily O’Connor and Maggy Totzki 6-2, 6-1.

In Fairmont’s lone win of the day, Holly Petowiak and Morgan Cihoski defeated Natasha Thone and Emilie Bartels 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.

The Cardinals are now 2-2 in dual formats and 3-4 overall.