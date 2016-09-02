Cross country: Schandelmeier wins Canby Late Night Invite

CANBY -- Putting three competitors in the top eight positions, the Luverne Cardinals girls cross country team captured the Canby Late Night Invite Friday, and Sioux Falls Washington edged Marshall 47-50 to win the boys’ title.

Luverne senior Madi Schandelmeier was the girls’ individual champion with a time of 19:33. Teammate Regan Feit was fifth overall with a time of 20:29, and another Cardinal, Autumn Nath, finished eighth overall in 21:09.

Luverne had 47 team points in the girls’ standings and was followed by Canby with 55, Sioux Falls Washington 60, Watertown 74 and Worthington 116.

Sena Uli a Worthington freshman, finished sixth overall in a time of 20:52. Trojans Jessica Darling (24th, 23:32), Maranda Thier (27th, 24:18) and Liz Spiegelhoff (29th, 24:51) also ran strong races.

Murray County Central’s Morgan Gehl ran 20:27 to finish in fourth position.

Following Washington and Marshall in the boys’ standings were Watertown with 105 points, Worthington 114, Murray County Central 146, Luverne 150, Canby 153 and Willmar 188.

Matthew Van Epps of Willmar was the overall winner in a 5K time of 17:02.

Worthington placed five runners among the top 32. Andrew Huber was ninth in 17:46, Adam Koller 14th in 18:22, Christian Lietz 29th in 19:19, Jackson Bonnett 30th in 19:23 and Blaine Doeden 32nd in 19:30.

Dalton DeSollar of Luverne finished 12th in 18:13 and MCC’s Justin Clarke was 13th in 18:17.

Worthington’s junior varsity boys placed third. The Worthington junior high boys were second.

The Canby meet is rare in that it begins at suppertime and finishes after the sun goes down. Worthington head coach Cory Smidt said the uniqueness of the event was a plus.

“It was dark. But that’s what makes it so fun,” he said.