Prep football: Luverne tops WHS in season opener

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe Worthington Trojan Zach Boever (81) is unable to catch a pass Friday night in Worthington as Luverne's Matt Hup (11) provides defense near the end zone.

WORTHINGTON -- In a defensive battle between long-time foes Luverne and Worthington, the Cardinals came out on top 20-6 on Friday at Trojan Field in a result that solidified on one big play.

On third-and-10 at the 39 yard line with a 14-6 lead and 6:30 to go in the game, Luverne executed a 12-yard halfback pass to extend a drive that shut the door for the Trojans. Cardinals quarterback Jake Haugen pitched the ball to the right to running back Kasyn Kruse, he then threw the ball back to the left where Haugen caught the ball on a wheel route.

“It was a one-play game at the end,” Luverne head coach Todd Oye said. “We had a third down halfback pass that was huge for us.”

The 15-play, 7-minute-and 23-second drive culminated in Solomon Nielsen’s third touchdown run of the game. Nielsen took his seventh carry of the drive right up the middle untouched for three yards and gave the Cardinals a two-score lead with only 1:37 left to play.

“It was a great game by my offensive line,” said Nielsen, who carried the ball 24 time for 151 yards and three touchdowns. “The backside was really helping me out. I would look for the right side and if it was full, I looked to go backside and they opened up some big holes for me to run through.”

The Trojans defense was stout, getting players in the backfield all game, but it didn’t matter to the powerful Nielsen, who was seemingly able to make Worthington defenders miss all game.

“Against Worthington’s blitz schemes they were throwing at us, it worked for us to just give Solomon the ball going straight ahead,” Oye said. “That really helped us set up some other things. That was a big part of our win tonight, being able to run the fullback.”

The Trojans defense forced four turnovers, on the way to allowing 250 yards of offense. It forced fumbles on Luverne’s first two drives, with Brandon Kempema jumping on a Declan Beers fumble and Tyler Linder recovering a fumble by Nielsen on the next drive.

Worthington’s offense couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities however, going three-and-out following each fumble.

“We had some opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities,” Worthington head coach Gene Lais said. “That’s something we’ve talked about. We’ll get better at that. I know we’ll get better. These guys work hard and want to get better.”

The Cardinals offense finally held onto the football on its third try and put together an 11-play drive that opened the scoring. Nielsen made two defenders miss in the backfield and cut to the wide-open right side of the field to score from 11 yards out to give Luverne a 7-0 lead with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Worthington answered halfway through the second quarter, after a solid defensive stand. Kempema tackled Kruse for a loss of six, and then Linder sacked Haugen for a 17 yard loss. The Trojans then put pressure on the punter and forced a bad punt that went out of bounds at the Luverne 26.

Three plays later, Worthington fullback Easton Sauerbrei slammed the ball across the goal line with a one yard run run up the gut to bring the score to 7-6, after a missed point after by the Trojans.

Luverne extended its lead to 14-6 with 7:04 remaining in the half with a 4-yard run up the gut by Nielsen.

Tucker Sorenson led the Trojans offensive attack with 14 carries for 48 yards.

Obang Ojulu showed off his speed, racking up 24 yards on six carries. He also had a 46 yard kick return up the right sideline called back for a block in the back.

The Cardinals offense gained 211 yards on the ground and added 45 through the air, while their defense held Worthington to 90 yards of offense.

Luverne 7 0 7 6 -- 20

Worthington 0 6 0 0 -- 6