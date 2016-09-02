Prep football: Late score sinks Windom Area

WINDOM -- In a 48-minute contest, the outcome of Friday night's Windom Area and Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity football game came down to the final few seconds.

LP/HT's Michael Ziermann found Adam Heigl for a six-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs came from behind for a 14-7 victory over the Eagles.

"It's pretty tough," Windom Area's Alex Borsgard said. "We probably should have won the game. But they probably wanted it more than us and they played better than us today."

The Eagles scored in the first quarter and maintained that advantage until the very end. The Bulldogs took over on their own 42 yard-line with two minutes, six seconds remaining and Ziermann and the offense went to work. Ziermann lost two on a bad snap on the first play of the possession and an offensive pass interference moved LP/HT into a second and long. The offense gained eight yards, but were facing a fourth and 19 from its own 33. The ensuing pass was incomplete, but a defensive pass interference call gave the Bulldogs another shot. Tyler Scheevel picked up five yards on a fourth and five as the offense was moving.

Ziermann completed a 36-yard strike down the middle of the field to Heigl with a minute to go, and three plays later, Ziermann threw the game-winning touchdown.

"It was really rough, we thought we had them with that stop at the end," WA's Devin Homer said. "With the penalty coming out, we thought we got them. But it just didn't work out in our favor for that one."

The Eagles had a chance at the end as a hook and ladder put them at the Bulldog 33 with nine seconds remaining. However, a halfback pass was intercepted in the end zone to end the game.

"It's a rough game, but we go out there, we played our hardest and we know what we can do," Homer said. "There was nothing we could do about that one, it just came late."

The Eagles moved the ball early offensively, but on the first drive, starting quarterback Luke Gilbertson was injured and didn't return.

"It's never fun losing a kid early in the season like that, but I think our guys came back and responded really well and played a good game of football," Eagles head coach Bobby Elwell said. "They made a couple plays that we didn't and couple things go differently and you never know how it ends up. They capitalized when they needed to and they won the game."

On their second possession, the Eagles found the end zone. Starting in Bulldog territory, the 44-yard drive was capped with a 20-yard touchdown run by Borsgard.

"Our line is pretty good,” Borsgard said. “They made some pretty good holes. It was a counter, so they over pursued the motion guy and I just had to beat a couple guys."

LP/HT scored on its first possession in the second quarter as Ziermann threw a 13-yard strike to Heigl. While the Eagles made their extra point, the Bulldogs' two-point attempt failed, leaving WA with a 7-6 lead. That score would stand until the final 20 seconds of the game as both defenses tightened up.

"Our defense played really well, and you hope you never play a spread team Week 1 because they are always going to have the upper hand," Elwell said. "We had guys running the coverages and trying to figure out who was where. They found some matchups late that ended up working out for them. Really, our guys played well, it's just two or three plays and that was the difference in a tight game like that."

Homer finished with 76 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Wyatt Minion had 18 carries for 73 yards. Borsgard finished with 46 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

The Eagles are at Luverne on Friday.

"We'll just come back Monday, start from the beginning and get ready for next week's game and play our hearts out for that one," Homer said. "We just have to go out and fight."

LP/HT 0 6 0 8 -- 14

Windom Area 7 0 0 0 -- 7