Prep volleyball: Orabs go 3-1 at Sheldon tournament

SHELDON, Iowa -- Sheldon went 3-1, defeating Sibley-Ocheyedan, Emmetsburg and South O’brien and losing to Central Lyon at the Sheldon Tournament in Iowa high school volleyball on Saturday.

Nicole Johnson had 58 kills in the tournament for the Orabs, while Bailey Elgersma had 16 blocks.

Central Lyon 2, Sheldon 0

Central Lyon defeated Sheldon 21-15, 21-9.

Johnson led the Orabs with 12 assists.

Katie Wagner had seven kills, while Madison Uhl led with five aces

Sheldon 2, S-O 0

Sheldon defeated Central Lyon 21-15, 23-21.

Wagner led the way with nine kills for the Orabs.

Johnson had 17 assists, while Uhl had eight digs.

Elgersma racked up five blocks in the contest for Sheldon.

Sheldon 2, Emmetsburg 1

In Sheldon’s only three set match of the tournament, the Orabs defeated Emmetsburg 21-13, 15-21, 15-6.

Johnson again led with 12 assists, while Wagner had 10 kills

Elgersma had four blocks for Sheldon

Sheldon 2, South O’brien 0

Sheldon brought its record for the tournament to 3-1 with a 21-17, 21-15 win over Emmetsburg.

Elgersma got seven blocks for the Orabs.

Johnson picked up 17 assists, while Wagner had seven kills for the Sheldon.

Bryn Groff had 10 digs.