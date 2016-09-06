Area prep volleyball roundup

WINDOM — After the visiting Red Rock Central Falcons cruised to an eight-point victory in the first set, Windom Area “regrouped,” according to head coach Ron Wendorff and claimed wins in the next three sets to earn a 3-1 triumph in a non-conference high school volleyball match Tuesday night. Game scores were 17-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-11. Balance was a key factor for the Eagles, who improved to 2-1 for the season and will host Worthington Thursday in their first Big South Conference match of the campaign. Sophomore right-side hitter Becca Hacker (18-of-18) and junior outside hitter Porsha Porath (16-of-16) each served three aces for Windom, while sophomore middle hitters Maurissa Isaacs and Victoria Christoffer both contributed four blocks. Freshman setter Halle Jackson distributed 21 set assists with Porath smashing 19 kills and senior outside hitter Madison Maras knocking down 12. Senior libero Sydnee Broberg came up with 12 digs, while Hacker (14 set assists) and Maras each had eight digs for the Eagles. RRC senior middle hitter Rachel Kedl contributed in multiple ways for the Falcons (1-2), finding herself the statistical leader in several categories. Kedl, who was especially effective in RRC’s opening-set victory, finished the match with seven kills, 14 digs, three block assists, one solo block and was a perfect 15-of-15 serving with an ace. Sophomore middle hitter Kaitlyn Rindfleisch put down a team-high eight kills for RRC, while Haley Simonson (16) and Hannah DeCock (10) contributed multiple digs. Kyra Osland (9) and Kennedi Janssen (8) combined for 17 set assists. Janssen was 11-of-12 serving with two aces. RRC plays at Ellsworth Thursday.

T-M-B 3, R-T-R 0

TYLER --- Kendra Ludeman, the Class A girls’ high jump state champion, displayed her volleyball skills in a Camden Conference South match. Ludeman was a perfect 16-of-16 at the serving line, including six aces, sparking Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a convincing three-set victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-11 and 25-8.

Sydney Lanoue (13-of-15 serving, three aces) powered down a team-high 14 kills for the Panthers, while Ludeman smacked 11 and Sidney Karbo contributed seven. Gabbie Gervais fed the hitters with 36 set assists.

Kaylee Kirk led T-MB in digs with 10 and Lexi Tauer was 14-of-16 serving with a pair of aces. Lanoue had seven digs and two blocks for the Panthers, while both Gervais and Karbo contributed an ace block.

PA 3, SWC 2

PIPESTONE --- Southwest Christian won the first two sets (25-22 and 25-16), but the host Pipestone Area Arrows rallied to win the match, 3-2, by taking the last three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 15-8.

Leading the undefeated Arrows (3-0) at the net was senior middle hitter Kiaya Alderson with 18 kills.

Freshman defensive specialist April Haupert delivered three ace serves on a 20-of-21 night at the line and senior setter Morgan Taubert (26 set assists) also served effectively going 15-of-15 with two aces.

Sophomore setter MacKenzie Haroldson contributed with 20 assists and senior middle hitter Alexa Evans put down seven kills.

W-WG 3, Springfield 1

SPRINGFIELD -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Springfield 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20.

Gracie Wahl went 24 of 24 serving with three aces, while Cassidy Mischke racked up 13 kills for the Chargers.

Grace Woelber led W-WG with 29 digs, while Mischke had 17.

Emma Woelber had 28 set assists for the Chargers.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove is now 2-0 on the season.