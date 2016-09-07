Les Knutson: Scoring was prolific in SDSU opener

FORT WORTH, TEXAS -- Sitting up high in the bleachers --- row LL in the upper deck, five rows from the very top -- of Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas, last Saturday evening (Sept. 3), I watched an exciting college football game and saw 100 points put on the board.

A total of 22 of us -- relatives on Cheryl’s side, the Schmidt family from Cottonwood County’s Dale Township -- took in the season-opener between TCU and the visiting South Dakota State University (SDSU) Jackrabbits.

Chris Balster, who is the son of Connie (Schmidt) Balster, is a junior defensive back for the Jackrabbits. Several years ago, our family made several trips into numerous Iowa towns to watch Cheryl’s nephew play football and basketball for the Sheldon Orabs.

We were at the UniDome at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls (where NFL legend Kurt Warner played his collegiate football) to watch Chris and the Orabs play in the state football tournament when Chris was Sheldon’s starting quarterback as a sophomore in November of 2010.

About 28 months later, we all ventured down to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to watch Sheldon -- with Chris as the senior point guard -- win the Iowa Class 2A state championship.

Not the biggest guy, Chris was recruited by several colleges and opted for SDSU as a football walk-on. Quick-footed and fast, he finished off the 2015 campaign by starting four games as a defensive back and was the leading tackler for the Jackrabbits twice.

A recently sprained ankle probably limited his playing time some against TCU, but Chris was on the field about 40 percent of the time when the Horned Frogs had the ball. He came up with one big tackle for a loss and gave chase -- including a dive -- to a TCU receiver on a long touchdown run.

After making the long drive from Heron Lake to Paris, Texas -- where Barb, Cheryl’s older sister, and her husband, Dean, live -- we rested a day and visited with the extended family.

Then on Saturday, 22 of us -- the Balsters, the Johnsons, the Marases, the Dillingers and the Knutsons -- made the nearly three-hour drive from Paris to Fort Worth, crossing over huge Lake Roy Hubbard on the way. Man, that’s a big lake.

Parking was no easy task near Amon Carter Stadium, but we eventually got the task done and got inside. I spent a bit of time walking through TCU’s Hall of Fame and saw that Sammy Baugh and Bob Lilly are among the most famous Horned Frogs.

Baugh, known as “Slinging Sammy,” was TCU’s quarterback when the Horned Frogs were named as the national champions in 1935. He later starred for the Washington Redskins. Lilly, of course, was a famed defensive tackle for the Cowboys during the late 1960s and through much of the 70s.

The game between TCU and SDSU was a great one.

TCU scored first, but the Jackrabbits came up with some big defensive stops and put together two strong drives, highlighted by the passing combination of Taryn Christian to Jake Wieneke, and took the lead.

Daughter Chelsey -- who came up from Houston with her boyfriend Robby Gonzales -- had to give the guys behind us a bit of grief after SDSU had the lead.

“Not bad for a small community college from South Dakota,” she said, responding to their earlier comment about the visitors calling them that when TCU scored first.

Actually, SDSU -- a four-year university in Brookings, S.D. -- has an enrollment of 12,589 and is far from being a small community college. The Jackrabbits were 8-4 in 2015 and, judging by the way they played against big-time TCU, they may well experience similar success this fall.

TCU was ranked 13th in the preseason poll among all the major college football teams in the nation and was ranked second at the beginning of 2015. The Horned Frogs defeated Oregon, 47-41, in a three-overtime thriller in last season’s Alamo Bowl, capping an 11-2 campaign. They have won 14 straight home games.

The score was tied at 24-all at halftime and with about eight minutes left, TCU held a slim 45-41 lead. Christian and Wieneke continued to impress and Balster nearly caught that Horned Frog before he crossed the goal line. There was plenty of excitement, that’s for sure.

TCU did score the game’s last two touchdowns and claimed a 59-41 win. But there was a lot of action and with a total of 100 points scored, we got our money’s worth and then some.

MLB action at Arlington, Astros vs. Rangers

While 11 of Chris Balster’s fans drove back to Paris and his immediate family -- Connie, Jeff and Justin -- flew to Omaha for the drive back to Sheldon, the Knutsons were treated to an extra day of sports action at Globe Life Park in Arlington. That’s a big ballpark.

Robby’s grandparents, Bob and Sarah Knox, live in the area and are ushers at the Rangers’ games. They came up with tickets and Cheryl, Lance, Chad, Lucas, Chelsey, Logan and I joined Robby for Sunday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Robby and Chelsey left happy as the Astros hung on for a 7-6 victory.

Then after a big feast at Babe’s Chicken House, we headed north and arrived back in Heron Lake on Labor Day.

It was another eventful trip to Texas, only this time we were just in the northern part of the huge state.