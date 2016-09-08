Girls tennis: Lapthorn, Pipestone Area blank Trojans

WORTHINGTON -- On a day where new Pipestone Area No. 1 singles player Lauren Lapthorn made solid progress on her way toward securing a place for herself in the family tennis circle, Worthington junior Jamie Newman narrowly missed proposing a blemish on an Arrows shutout at the local middle school tennis courts.

Pipestone Area eased to six victories while Newman, at No. 4 singles, battled PA’s Serena Wipf in a gutsy bid to produce a third set. Wipf won the first set 7-5 and led the second set 4-1 when Newman, refusing to buckle under, rallied to lead 6-5. Wipf won the next game to force a tiebreaker, which she won 7-3. Thus, Pipestone Area won the match, 7-0.

Lapthorn, meanwhile, defeated Worthington’s Anna Kill 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles using solid groundstrokes and a consistent serve. Just a sophomore, Lapthorn moved up from No. 2 singles to No. 1 this fall and currently owns a 4-1 record.

“It’s just a little bit harder. I have to hit the ball a lot harder,” Lapthorn said about what it’s like to play in the first position.

She helped herself by working out last winter and by taking lessons in Sioux Falls, S.D., and competing in summer tournaments.

She comes from a tennis family. Her mother plays with her a lot. She has cousins who’ve played, and an older brother (David) who played high school tennis in Pella, Iowa, and qualified for the state tournament twice.

Lauren was 11 when she moved to Pipestone from Pella.

To get ready for the 2016 high school season, Lapthorn worked to improve her ground strokes. “I also worked on having a strong serve. And I think that helped today,” said the Arrow soph, who added that she’d like to rival her brother’s prep career.

“He has a strong backhand and I have a strong forehand, so it’s kind of funny. I would like to make it to state as a junior and as a senior,” she said.

At No. 2 singles Thursday, Pipestone Area’s Paige Ahrendt defeated Worthington’s Kelly Newman 6-2, 6-3. Hannah Berg beat Shelby Larson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

PA also swept the doubles. Kirsten Houg and Carmen Skyberg topped the Trojans’ Coral Owens and Jasmine Ling 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1. Aspen Schelhaas and Paige Morgan won 6-0, 6-1 over Brittin Fauskee and Bailey Kruse at No. 2. And Adrianna Johnson and Marah Steenstra won 6-3, 6-2 over Chloe Bents and Maggie Putnam.

MARSHALL -- Visiting Luverne won all seven matches against the Marshall Tigers, improving to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in dual meets.

Samantha Pierce (6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles), Carissa Cunningham (6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles), Riley Severtson (6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles) and Elise Jarchow (6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles) rolled to victory. The doubles teams of Kayla Rud and Natasha Thone (No. 1), Sierra Wieneke and Shelbie Nath (No. 2) and Ainslie Robinson and Emilie Bartels (No. 3) didn’t drop more than two games in their matches.