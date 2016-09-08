Area prep volleyball roundup

Jackson County Central 3, New Ulm 0

JACKSON -- The Jackson County Central Huskies spread their kills around in a 3-0 triumph over New Ulm Thursday in high school volleyball action.

Abby Benson had 12 kills as the Huskies won on scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-13. Alaina Wolff contributed eight kills while Tiara Menke and Abby Buschena both had five and Alexa Palmer had four.

Benson was also sharp at the service line, conjuring up a 13-for-16 effort with five aces. Teammate Emily Paplow was 14-for-15 with three aces.

Lauren Murphy had 28 set assists. And six digs. Wolff had 11 digs and Benson had seven.

JCC is 5-0 on the season.

W-WG 3, MLA 0

WESTBROOK -- Senior outside hitter Cassidy Mischke drilled 17 kills as Westbrook-Walnut Grove advanced to 3-0 with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Mountain Lake Area.

Mischke also had 12 digs and served for an ace. Teammate Emma Woelber was 16-for-17 serving with two aces while also contributing 11 digs and 37 set assists.

Charger Grace Woelber, a sophomore libero, had 24 digs in the match with an ace serve. Makenna Takle had eight kills.

RRC 3, Ellsworth 0

ELLSWORTH -- Rachel Kedl had 11 kills, 10 digs and three solo blocks while putting 14 of 14 serves in play for two aces and the Red Rock Central Falcons swept host Ellsworth 25-14, 25-11 and 25-17.

Vanessa Kedl added six kills and Kaitlyn Rindfleisch had five. Hannah DeCock was 13-for-15 serving with four aces and Kyra Osland was 12-for-14 with three aces.

Kennedi Janssen led RRC with 15 set assists.

For Ellsworth, Devin Dreesen recorded five ace serves and four kills. Sierra Smith had four kills while Hannah Kramer had three kills and one ace.

SW Christian 3, Fulda 1

FULDA -- Leah Buys had 21 set assists and was 21 of 22 with two aces for Southwest Christian as it defeated Fulda 27-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19.

Brooklyn De Kam led in both kills and digs, with 13 of each.

Courtney Zins led the Raiders with 10 kills, while Camryn Baumhoefner put 16 of 18 serves in play with two aces.

Southwest Christian is now 1-3 on the season and Fulda is 0-3.

MCC 3, Adrian 2

ADRIAN -- Murray County Central had to fight hard to put away Adrian in five games. The host Dragons had a 2-1 game lead before MCC won the last two.

Scores were 25-27, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15 and 15-8.

Kasie Tweet had 12 kills for Adrian and teammate Miah Kunkel had nine kills. Kunkel also had six blocks while Jackie Hokeness had four. Tweet and Paige Bullerman both had three ace serves.

Luverne 3, Redwood Valley 1

REDWOOD FALLS -- In the battle of the Cardinals, the Luverne squad won on scores of 25-10, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-21.

Ariel DeBeer had 32 set assists for the winners and Lexi Farrel had 16 kills.

Kami Sawtelle had 11 kills. DeBeer was 30-for-30 serving with three aces and teammate Hailey Remme was 16-for-17. Katie Kracht had 21 digs for LHS, which is now 3-0.

Sheldon 3, Rock Valley 0

SHELDON, Iowa -- Nicole Johnson had 31 set assists and Katie Wagner had 11 kills as Sheldon defeated Rock Valley.

Bryn Groff also had a big game, getting four ace serves and seven digs. Bailey Elgersma had four blocks for the Orabs, now 5-3.

H-BC 3, Edgerton 1

HILLS -- Edgerton middle hitter Chynna Berning got her name all over the stat sheet as the Flying Dutchmen lost to Hills-Beaver Creek 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 28-26.

Berning put 19 of 20 serves in play with two aces, while tallying eight kills, seven blocks and 11 digs.

Flying Dutchmen middle hitter Halle Wassink put 17 of 18 serves in play with two aces and led the team with 12 kills and eight blocks.