Cross country: Windom Area boys run best at Tracy

TRACY -- Putting three runners among the top nine overall finishers Thursday at the Tracy Country Club, the Windom Area Eagles earned the team title in the 19th annual Panther Invitational high school cross country meet.

The Eagles won in convincing fashion with team places 3-5-8-18-21 for a low score of 55 points. Murray County Central/Fulda (7-9-19-20-24) was second in the boys’ standings with 79 points, followed by Fairmont (87) and Redwood Valley (132).

“The guys ran their hearts out and they are hungry for more,” said a jubilant Windom Area head coach Melissa Pletcher. “We had good performances up and down the lineup, which is what you need to win meets as a team.”

Individually, MCC/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl turned in the most impressive performance among all area runners. Clocking a 5,000-meter time of 20:41 over the very challenging course with lots of hills, Gehl finished third among a total of 93 varsity girls representing 16 competing teams.

Finishing ahead of Gehl were Fairmont senior Jenna Pavich (20:25) and Redwood Valley sophomore Lauren Karnitz (20:29) who ran side-by-side at the front until Pavich was able to win the sprint to the finish.

Pavich, Karnitz and Gehl all bettered the 5,000-meter course record time of 20:51, set by Adrian’s Moriah Bullerman last year -- the first season that girls ran that distance.

Worthington’s Meredith Moore (20:57) and Karnitz (21:23) finished second and third, respectively, in last year’s race. Moore was a Trojan senior in 2015.

Finishing fourth Thursday was Pipestone Area senior Livia Wallace (21:21). Fairmont sophomore Iliana Ramon won the race for fifth with a time of 21:27, followed closely by Heron Lake-Okabena junior Rachel Salentiny (21:28), Windom senior Christianna Green (21:30) and Bullerman, now a freshman, with a time of 21:33.

Paced by Pavich and Ramon, Fairmont claimed a dominant victory in the girls’ meet with a winning score of 34 (team places 1-4-8-10-11).

Canby/Minneota was second in the girls’ standings with 97 points, followed by Redwood Valley (134), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (144), MCC/Fulda (157), Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (165), Worthington (183), HL-O (192), Windom (204), Adrian (222), Springfield (235) and BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector (295). Pipestone, Southwest Christian/Edgerton, Central Minnesota Christian and Lakeview were each incomplete.

Other area girls finishing among the top 20 were Worthington freshman Sena Uli (ninth, 21:48), PA junior Angel Martens (12th, 21:56), Windom eighth-grader Gracie Bucher (17th, 22:10) and T-M-B junior Alecia Christian (19th, 22:25).

Individually, the boys’ race was a five-runner battle for much of the distance before Central Minnesota Christian senior Matthew Van Eps -- an exceptional all-around athlete -- pulled away and earned the gold medal with a time of 17:29.

Following Van Eps were Redwood Valley senior Carter Menz (17:36), C/M sophomore Anthony Wollum (17:38), Windom senior John Irwin (17:41) and HL-O senior Logan Knutson (17:47).

Other area boys placing among the top 20 --- among 103 total finishers --- were Windom senior Nickolas Green (sixth, 18:11), MCC/Fulda senior Isaiah Olsem (eighth, 18:31), Windom senior Isaac Tade (ninth, 18:33), MCC/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (10, 18:34), Adrian junior Brady Henning (11, 18:44), Pipestone senior Matthew Kennedy (14, 18:52), Worthington freshman Adam Koller (15, 18:52), Pipestone senior Lucas Griebel (17, 19:00) and Windom eighth-grader Cameron Alm (20, 19:09).

C/M edged Worthington for fifth in the team standings by one point on the sixth-runner tiebreaker after each squad finished with 139 points. PA was seventh with 176, followed by Springfield (238), BOLD/BLH (264), HL-O (265), SESM (278), MACCRAY/Renville County West (311) and Lakeview (317). CMC, T-M-B and Adrian were each incomplete.

Completing the team scoring for the Trojans -- following the stellar lead runs of Uli and Koller -- were Jessica Darling (33, 27, 23:38), Maranda Their (41, 34, 24:12), Liz Spiegelhoff (60, 49, 25:26) and Brynne White (77, 64, 26:58) for the girls, while Jacob Prunty (30, 27, 19:45), Christian Lietz (33, 30, 19:51), Blaine Doeden (37, 34, 20:00) and Jackson Bonnett (38, 35, 20:01) were the scoring runners for the WHS boys.

Worthington’s Alex Magana (16:16) and Colin Smidt (16:32) placed second and third, respectively, in the boys’ 4,000-meter junior varsity race leading the Trojans to a team victory with 27 points on team places 2-3-5-6-11.

Individually, PA’s Jori Strasser (19:00) and SWC/E’s Makayla Johnson (19:11) were the first two finishers in the girls’ JV race, while PA’s Seth Lingen (16:15) won the boys’ race. MCC’s Maverick Beckman won the boys’ 2,000-meter junior high race with a time of 7:26.