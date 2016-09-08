Prep volleyball: Windom Area nips WHS in intense battle

"That's volleyball. You gotta love it, right?," WA head coach Ron Wendorff said. "That's the way volleyball is supposed to be played.

"My hats off to Worthington, they gave us everything they had and we definitely had to give them everything we had to win this one. It was a great volleyball match and it's going to make us better down the stretch."

Windom Area defeated Worthington 3-1 in a tight match throughout.

"That was real intense, but we knew that coming in," WA's Porsha Porath said. "We prepared for it. We knew with that them taking a set from Jackson, we were going to have to go out there and put it out on the line. I think we did really well tonight."

The Trojans (3-2) won the first set 31-29, but the Eagles (3-1) won the final three, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22.

"I thought it was a great battle," WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. "I thought both teams played really hard. There was just some outstanding volleys and great hustle by both teams. I think when you get to a high level of volleyball, you're going to go back and forth like that. You have to be able to earn your own points because no one is going to give you any points. Windom for sure does a good job of making you earn everything you get."

Porath led the Eagles with 24 kills, while Madison Maras had 18 kills and 14 digs. Halle Jackson had 36 set assists.

"I have to give it to my setters," Porath said. "They put the ball up for me. I wouldn't be able to hit and get kills if they didn't get the ball to me."

The Trojans were led by Abbi Mulder's nine kills and four blocks. Maddi Woll had eight kills, seven digs and was 20 for 20 serving with two aces, while Nyamer Diew had seven kills. Cassidy Bruns had 12 digs and was 15 for 16 serving with one ace, Anneke Weg had 31 set assists and three ace serves and Emma Thuringer had seven blocks.

The Trojans took control of Game 1, leading by as many as five early before the Eagles rallied. WA had three game points, but each time, WHS had an answer and ultimately won the game. However, the second game went to the Eagles by six points. The third and fourth sets were both close throughout, but the Eagles came away with the victory.

"This is definitely a confidence booster since we have such a young team," Porath said. "They aren't used to having such high intense games, so now they know what it's like. We are kind of pushing them into things a little quick, but they are doing well. I'm super proud of them."