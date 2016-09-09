Prep football: Balanced Fulda rolls over HL-O

HERON LAKE -- Racking up a total of 451 yards of offense with a balanced attack Friday night, the visiting Fulda Raiders utilized a time-consuming drive and several big plays in a dominant second quarter and earned a 40-0 victory over Heron Lake-Okabena in 9-Man Southwest District high school football action.

After a defensive-oriented first quarter ended with Fulda holding a slim 6-0 lead, the Raiders were backed up near their own end zone -- starting at the eight-yard line, after a booming punt by HL-O junior Wyatt Schumacher (six punts for 222 yards, including one which covered 48 yards). The Raiders responded by marching down the field, covering 92 yards in a dozen plays, capped by an eight-yard touchdown scamper by senior running back Jon Gehl.

Justin Dierks tossed a two-point conversion to Aldo Cardenas and the Raiders were in control, leading 14-0.

“That was a great drive after we were backed up and appeared to be losing the battle for field position,” said FHS head coach Greg Erdmann. “We played so well as a team all game long. It was fun. We’re coming together as a team and are very happy with how things went for us.”

Fulda’s first touchdown came just two minutes into the game as Dierks (12-of-15 passing for 227 yards) connected with sophomore Levi Spittle on a 47-yard play.

“Justin is really seeing the field well and throwing great passes,” praised Erdmann about Fulda’s senior quarterback. “He completed 80 percent of his passes and five different receivers had catches.”

Gehl, who finished the game with 120 yards rushing on 15 carries, ripped off a 46-yard run to the HL-O three before Brandon Everett capped Fulda’s next drive with a touchdown burst up the middle. Everett gained 98 yards on 17 rushes as the Raider senior tandem combined for 218 yards on the ground.

“Our balanced running game, along with Justin’s passing is a nice thing,” Erdmann said. “Our offensive line is doing the job, giving Dierks great protection on passing plays and opening up holes for Gehl and Everett who are each running the ball hard.”

Everett’s PAT kick increased Fulda’s lead to 21-0 with 5:49 remaining in the first half.

The Raiders padded their advantage with two more touchdowns before the second quarter ended, including one on the last play of the half.

Everett intercepted a pass at midfield -- after Cardenas and Dalton Slinger put a hit on HL-O quarterback Ethan Becker on a blitz -- and returned the ball the one-yard line before a touchdown-saving tackle by HL-O’s Robby Farber kept him from crossing the goal line. Two plays later, Everett scored his second six-pointer.

A big defensive play by junior linebacker Christian Goedtke -- a strip and a fumble recovery -- with 11 seconds left set up Fulda’s final second-quarter TD. A 31-yard pass play from Dierks to Cardenas put the ball at the five and as time was running out, Dierks fired a five-yard TD strike to Ben White (four catches for 83 yards) and the score was 33-0 at intermission.

Fulda scored the only touchdown of the second half with 3:26 left in the third quarter. Dalton Slinger capped a Raider drive with a six-yard TD run after Gehl gained 29 yards on a couple of strong runs. Dierks and White hooked up on a 30-yard pass play earlier in the drive.

The Wildcats were knocking on the door as the third quarter ended, but their drive stalled out at the seven-yard line. HL-O later, after a fumble recovery by Andrew Madsen (team-high 11 tackles, 83 yards on four kick returns), moved the ball inside the four-yard line -- but again Fulda’s defense stopped them short.

“Our defensive teamwork is coming along,” Erdmann said. “We’re playing well together and everybody is showing up to make the tackle.”

Erdman praised the efforts of nose guard Eli Gonzales for “controlling two gaps” and credited Cardenas (three catches for 48 yards) and Austin Thier for “containing well” from their defensive end positions. With the linemen doing things right, linebackers Everett (13) and Gehl (12) combined for 25 tackles.

Kurt Obermoller (nine tackles) was HL-O’s leading rusher, gaining 39 yards on 15 carries, while Becker rushed 13 times for 32 yards and completed four passes, including an 19-yarder to Hunter Zins and an 11-yarder to David Volk.

Fulda (1-1) hosts Westbrook-Walnut Grove next week, while HL-O (1-1) travels to Hills.

Fulda 6 27 7 0 -- 40

HL-O 0 0 0 0 -- 0