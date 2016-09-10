Prep football: Serrao, Harder propel Adrian

“That was a character check for our kids, being down by a couple of touchdowns early in the third,” Adrian head coach Randy Strand said. “But we kept pounding it at them, the defense came up with some big turnovers. Frank Serrao kind of put it on his shoulders and Nick Harder and the offensive line got it done in the trenches.”

After Lakeview running back Jake Werner scored the Lakers’ third touchdown of the game to put them ahead 21-7, Serrao took the game over for the Dragons by sheer force of will.

He capped the ensuing 10-play, 53-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run, sprung by a block by the fullback Harder. And Serrao converted the two-point conversion to make it 21-15 with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter.

“I came into this game and I just really wanted to win it for our team,” said Serrao, who had 105 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns. “We were down at half and I tried to pump them back up and get them in it so we could win this thing.”

Then, on the first play of the next Lakeview drive, Serrao stepped in front of an underthrown pass from Lakeview quarterback Isaac Loe intended for Werner near midfield, and returned the interception 28 yards to the 23 yard-line.

Four plays later, he scored the game-tying touchdown. Serrao took the handoff to the left, made a Lakeview defender miss, cut back towards the middle of the field and drug a pack of Lakers defenders into the endzone to knot it up at 21 with 3:56 to go in the quarter.

With 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, Serrao struck again, scoring his fourth touchdown of the game from three yards out to put the Dragons on top 29-21. The offensive line got a good push on the Lakers front, and Serrao just followed them into the endzone right up the middle.

Weineke completed a pass to Zach Hendel on the two-point try.

“I just followed my blockers,” Serrao said. “I give that all to my blockers. They did everything for me and I just followed them and busted in.”

Landon Rogers sealed the game with a sack of Loe with 1:20 remaining in the game. On fourth and 10 from his own 48 yard line, Loe dropped back to pass, got flushed out to his left by Rogers. He tried to scramble away, but couldn’t escape and the linebacker pulled him down near the Adrian sideline. Mitchell Wagner and Lance Luettel each also picked up sacks in the game.

The Lakeview passing attack was the strength of the offense in the first half, as Loe accounted for 80 yards and a score as the Dragons’ secondary was unable to stop it. But the defense made an adjustment after the half and didn’t allow a single passing yard, while intercepting three balls. Brendyn White, Skyler Polzine and Serrao all intercepted passes in the second.

“We made some plays in the second half,” Strand said. “I have to give them credit for that first half. They made some awfully nice catches.”

Harder ran hard all game, gaining 102 yards on 16 carries. The powerful runner picked up the tough yards up the middle and made defenders pay for trying to tackle him. He also picked up a number of key blocks that opened up holes for his backfield mate, Serrao.

The Dragons are now 2-0 and host Minneota at 7 p.m. next Friday, while Lakeview falls to 1-1 and has a home game against Canby next Friday at 7 p.m.

L 7 7 7 0 -- 21

A 0 7 14 8 -- 29