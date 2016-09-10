Area prep football roundup

Jackson County Central 19, Pipestone Area 18

PIPESTONE -- In a Big South Conference high school football game worthy of the two powerful programs that squared off Friday night, Jackson County Central held off host Pipestone Area 19-18 in a match between two opponents who played for state championships a season ago.

JCC lost its bid for a Class AAA title in 2015 and Pipestone Area came up short in its Class AA title game, too. But on Friday, the Huskies successfully moved to 2-0 on the 2016 season while dropping the Arrows to 0-2.

It came down to the wire. Pipestone Area, which trailed 19-6 after three quarters, scored its second touchdown of the fourth quarter with only 12 seconds remaining in the game, leaving it a point short. The Arrows elected to go for two points, but quarterback Cody Thompson was sacked short of the goal line.

McKinley Bush scored all three touchdowns for PA, on carries of three, seven and two yards.

Dalton Wagner scored JCC’s first TD on a 10-yard carry. Quarterback Easton Bahr scored the second on a 15-yard bootleg on a fourth-and-four play. The third resulted from a 50-yard interception return.

As a team, Pipestone Area rushed 50 times for 201 yards and passed for 113. JCC rushed 30 times for 110 yards and passed for 137. The Arrows lost two fumbles and the Huskies lost three.

Bush rushed for 83 total yards on 15 carries.

JCC 0 6 13 0 -- 19

Pipestone Area 0 6 0 12 -- 18

Luverne 40, Windom Area 0

LUVERNE -- Jake Haugen threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Luverne blistered Windom Area.

After running for a score from a yard out, Haugen passed 19 yards to Layne Curtis for one score and found Curtis again from 29 yards for another.

Solomon Nielsen scored on a two-yard run, Kasyn Kruse scored on a five-yard run and Brayden Jacobsma scored on a 10-yard run for the other Cardinal touchdowns.

Luverne rolled up 274 yards of total offense. Windom Area had 81.

Windom Area 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Luverne 14 13 6 7 -- 40

MCC 27, T-M-B 0

SLAYTON -- Host Murray County Central ran for 297 yards and the defense held Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to 129 yards of total offense.

Zach Aanenson was the big cog on offense for the Rebels, rushing for 177 yards on 29 carries. He also scored the Rebels’ first two touchdowns on totes of eight and one yard. Teammate Kellan Johnson threw for a 47-yard touchdown to Garok Gatchay for another score, and the final one came with a 21-yard interception return by Cole Bassett.

Johnson rushed four times for 61 yards and Noah Boerboom nine times for 44 to aid the Murray County Central rushing effort.

Justin Benda and Mason Whitehead had six tackles apiece for MCC.

T-M-B 0 0 0 0 -- 0

MCC 0 14 13 0 -- 27

E-E 66, GHEC/Truman 0

EDGERTON -- It was completely one-sided in Edgerton as the Edgerton-Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen demolished Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman by 66.

Landon Buckridge completed four of five passes for 65 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a 34-yard run.

Two of his TD passes were to Trey Gilbertson covering 10 and 17 yards, and the other was to Jeffrey Swenson from 10 yards away.

Jaden Bloemendaal scored twice for E-E on carries of 11 and one yard.

Edgerton-Ellsworth totaled 372 yards rushing on 34 carries and 65 more yards through the air. GHEC/Truman totaled 55 yards passing while rushing 29 times for a net nine yards.

Mason Sluis led Dutchmen rushers with 76 yards on six carries. Gilbertson had three sacks on defense and Thad Gunnink had a fumble recovery and returned an interception for a touchdown.

GHEC/Truman 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Edgerton-Ellsworth 20 30 8 8 -- 66

Cleveland 35, H-BC 34

CLEVELAND -- Hills-Beaver Creek lost a heartbreaking one-point game to Cleveland 35-34.

After a 60-yard run late in the fourth, the Patriots fumbled the ball at the Cleveland five-yard line with a chance to win the game.

Isaiah Vis led the Patriots with 182 yards rushing on 22 carries. Trenton Bass added 61 yards on the two touchdowns.

Zach Scholten was 7 of 15 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots leading receiver was Jed Burgers who caught three passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

HBC 8 12 8 6 -- 34

C 7 14 7 7 -- 35

RRC 29, CM-R 7

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central quarterback Garrett Marsh had a big night through the in the Falcons 29-7 victory over Cedar Mountain-Comfrey.

Marsh threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Brady Rasmussen was his most potent receiver, catching five passes for 82 yards and a score.

Rasmussen and Josh Vogel each intercepted passes for RRC.

CMC 0 7 0 0 -- 7

RRC 8 21 0 0 -- 29

MLA 64, Nicollett 19

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Mountain Lake Area scored 30 second-quarter points on the way to defeating Nicollett 64-19.

Levi Stoesz led the Wolverines offensive attack, gaining 179 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 133 more yards.

Drake Harder had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Weston Osland had two interceptions for the MLA defense.

The Wolverines move to 2-0 on the season and face Madelia next week

N 6 6 0 7 -- 19

MLA 14 30 6 14 -- 64

Madelia 22, W-WG 14

MADELIA -- Angel Zamora scored on offense and special teams for Madelia as the Blackhawks topped Westbrook-Walnut Grove 22-14.

Zamora scored on a two-yard run and a 72-yard kick return in the game.

Andrew Quade and Kyle Kuehl each rushed for 67 yards for the Chargers.

Yeng Xiaong blocked two punts for W-WG in a game that saw four punts blocked.

The Chargers are 0-2 and face off with Fulda next Friday.

WWG 0 0 8 6 -- 14

M 0 6 10 6 -- 22

H-LP 49, St. Mary’s 14

REMSEN, Iowa -- Jordan Kyle made three touchdown receptions covering 23, 29 and 35 yards and Cole Hellinga made two more TD catches from 24 and 37 yards away as Harris-Lake Park bombed Remsen-St. Mary’s.

H-LP is 3-0 on the season.

Bryce Perkins threw the five touchdown passes. He finished with 17 completions on 24 attempts for 269 yards, with one interception.

Harris-Lake Park had 283 total passing yards and 381 yards altogether. St. Mary’s was held to 99 passing yards and 53 yards rushing.

Keegan Carpenter had two sacks and Trevor Gunderson intercepted a pass to lead the Wolves’ defense.

H-LP 7 21 14 14 -- 49

St. Mary’s 7 0 7 0 -- 14

Emmetsburg 3, S-O 0

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A 28-yard field goal with 9:03 remaining in the first quarter was all the scoring in this game.

It was a tough result for the losing Generals, who totaled 239 yards (161 rushing) and held Emmetsburg to a total of 90 yards.

Hunter DeJong led Sibley-Ocheyedan with 54 yards rushing on 19 carries. Preston Marco completed six of 42 passes for 42 yards but was intercepted three times.

“Our defense played really, really well,” said S-O head coach Dan Spooner. “Our offense sputtered. Turnovers were a big storyline, setting up Emmetsburg’s only points of the game.”

Emmetsburg 3 0 0 0 -- 3

Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 0 0 0 -- 0