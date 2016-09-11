Prep soccer: Rodriguez, Trojans dump Loyola 11-2

WORTHINGTON -- If Ivan Rodriguez hadn’t been taken out of Saturday’s game halfway into the second half, he might have scored double-digit goals.

We’ll never know, because when the Worthington High School senior went to the bench for a well-earned rest, the Trojans already led Mankato Loyola 6-1 in their boys soccer game at Trojan Field. The outcome was never in doubt. Worthington finally prevailed 11-2, advancing to 5-1 on the season while dropping Loyola to 0-5.

Rodriguez was an offensive show until then, scoring five of Worthington’s first six goals. And for the goal that he didn’t put into the net by himself, he set it up on a free kick.

After the game, the prolific scoring forward pronounced himself satisfied with his five-goal game. He now has 12 goals on the season, and Saturday’s performance matched a five-goal effort he achieved in a game last year.

“My team was there for me. They set me up, and I put it where I wanted to,” Rodriguez said. “We have a lot of players. It’s good to get everybody in the game and give everybody a chance.”

Local fans didn’t have to wait long on a warm, breezy Saturday afternoon for the scoring to get started. Rodriguez tallied his first goal just 49 seconds into the match.

After Loyola’s Colton Corcoran answered less than a minute later to tie the game at 1-1 (aided by some sloppy defensive footwork on the part of the Trojans), Rodriguez scored again on a breakaway with 32:34 showing on the game clock.

At the 21:40 mark it was Rodriguez once more with a short punch-in. The half ended 3-1 in Worthington’s favor.

The Trojans’ senior forward wasted no time to get goal No. 4 in the second half. With less than a minute and a half expired in the period he scored again.

At the 23:54 mark, Rodriguez positioned himself straightaway from the Loyola net for a free kick. Jon Keoduangsy converted the goal on a rebound.

With 20:45 remaining, the Trojan wearing the No. 7 white jersey got his fifth goal on a soft liner well-timed around a pair of frantic but out-of-step defenders. At that point, he retired to the bench to give his teammates a chance.

They responded. Sophomore Victor Alvarez scored the Trojans’ next two goals, the second within less than one minute of the first. Keoduangsy then scored his second. With 1:41 remaining, senior David Santos scored on a breakaway in front of an open Loyola net to make the score 10-1.

Mankato got its second goal from long distance on a seeing-eye bender from Nick Cullen that settled on the right side of the net. Robert Ortiz scored Worthington’s 11th goal with only three seconds before the game’s end.

Worthington kept up the offensive pressure throughout on Saturday. The spacing was good, and the passing was good. The home team put 24 shots on goal in the game, including 16 in the second half alone. Mankato Loyola had just three shots for the game.

But head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said the performance wasn’t perfect.

“I still thought we went a little slower pace than we could have gone. They’ve got to learn to go with a quicker pace,” he said.

Against better teams, Ektnitphong explained, the Trojans will need to get to the balls quicker.

“We have a tendency to wait for the ball to get to our feet,” he said.

While in the mood for some tough critiquing, however, Ektnitphong gave Rodriguez somewhat of a pass.

“He did his job. He finds a way to position himself and is a good finisher for us,” said the coach.

Mankato Loyola 1 1 -- 2

Worthington 3 8 -- 11