LUVERNE -- Luverne’s Madison Schandelmeier and Heron Lake-Okabena’s Logan Knutson -- both senior veterans -- notched the best individual performances among area runners at the 12-team Bruce Gulf Classic high school cross country meet Saturday. Running around the athletic fields and open spaces west of Luverne High School, Schandelmeier finished second in the varsity girls race with a 5,000-meter time of 20:12.4. Later, Knutson ran the same course in 17:46.1 and placed third among 54 finishing runners in the varsity boys’ event. In the girls’ meet, Beresford, S.D. junior Cait Savey breezed to an impressive victory with a time of 19:42.1 and six of her Watchdog teammates entered the finish chute with top 20 finishes as Beresford’s well-balanced performance (1-7-10-11-13) produced a winning team score of 42. Luverne (2-4-5-17-23) was a solid second with 51 points, followed by Martin County West (89), Jackson County Central (110), HL-O (116), St. James (126), Hendricks (172) and Mountain Lake Area (174). Dell Rapids (S.D.), Southwest Christian/Edgerton , West Lyon (Iowa) and MACCRAY/Renville County West were each incomplete. St. James, paced by the individual victory of junior Luka s Pierson (17:14.0) won the boys’ team title with 35 points (1-6-8-9-11), while Beresford was second with 50 points (2-4-5-16-23). MCW (73), Luverne (86), MLA (99) and MACCRAY/RCW (178) also had varsity boys’ team scores, while HL-O, Dell Rapids, West Lyon, JCC, SWC/E and Hendricks were all incomplete. Beresford sophomore Alec Atwood, who won last year’s early-season meet at Luverne, finished second Saturday, nine seconds behind Pierson with a time of 17:23.3. Luverne sophomore Dalton DeSollar ran a progressive race, passing several runners in the final 1,000 meters and finishing fourth with a time of 18:05.6. Other area runners finishing in the first 20, included Luverne sophomore Austin Winter (12th, 18:44.2), MLA senior Tommy Kraemer (17th, 19:01.2) and Luverne sophomore Shane Berning (20th, 19:03.8). Luverne eighth-graders Regan Feit (fourth, 20:50.7) and Autumn Nath (sixth, 21:01.6), JCC junior Jessica Christoffer (seventh, 21:01.9), HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny (ninth, 21:19.8), HL-O junior Cheyenne Schaffer (16th, 22:28.5), JCC senior Annika Lilleberg (17th, 22:32.6) and Luverne freshman Claire Baustian (18th, 22:33.2) were the other area girls placing among the top 20 in the 52-finisher event. The Luverne trio of Tenley Nelson (16:07.9), Brooklyn VerSteeg (16:26.9) and Cassie Flanagan (17:38.9) finished 1-2-3 in the girls’ 4,000-meter junior varsity race. SWC/E’s Denver Decker finished first in the boys’ junior high race, clocking a 3,200-meter time of 12:30.6.

Huber, Koller lead WHS boys to JV victory in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Paced by the 1-2-4 finish of Andrew Huber, Adam Koller and Jackson Bonnett, along with strong runs from both Jacob Prunty and Tad Stewart, Worthington won the boys’ junior varsity race Saturday at the Nike Heartland Preview high school cross country meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

Competing in a huge field of 160 finishing runners, Huber, a sophomore, and Koller, a freshman, clocked 5,000-meter times of 18:04.27 and 18:14.47, respectively, entering the chute as the first two runners.

“Andrew and Adam each ran great from start to finish,” praised WHS head coach Cory Smidt about his team’s lead runners. “Jackson, Jacob and Tad came through with nice runs, too, and we were able to win the meet as a team.”

Bonnett ran the course in 18:33.70 and finished fourth, just one second from third. Prunty (14th overall, 13th team scoring) and Stewart (22, 20) ran respective times of 19:03.59 and 19:31.38 as the top five Trojans each ran well under 20 minutes and combined for a winning score of 40 points (1-2-4-13-18), well ahead of the second-place score of Willmar (60) and third-place Sioux Falls Christian (79), who were the first two teams in Saturday’s varsity scoring.

Freshman Sena Uli was Worthington’s only varsity competitor at the Heartland, placing an impressive 23rd -- among 80 girls’ finishers -- with a personal-record time of 20:10.71.

The rest of the Trojan girls ran in the JV race and placed seventh in the team standings with 175 points (21-27-34-45-48). Worthington’s scoring runners were Jessica Darling (23rd overall, 21st team scoring) with a time of 22:59.92 followed by Maranda Thier (34, 27, 23:56.35), Liz Spiegelhoff (46, 34, 24:35.10), Brynne White (58, 45, 25:42.19) and Jenna Hoffman (63, 48, 26:15.35).

Also competing for the Trojan girls were Brianna Newman (66, 49, 26:22.82), Hailey Cauwels (74, 52, 27:07.94), Nedoh Gyi (27:09.15), Camila Wede (27:10.09), Jada Bonnett (27:56.70), Abby Wede (29:12.95) and Mali Kippernes (29:48.70).

Worthington ran a total of 22 boys in the JV race, as Matt DeSmith (20:08.45), Pwe Ku (20:09.30), Caleb Schreiber (20:09.78) and Chris Nelsen (20:16.97) finished in overall places 41-42-43-45, respectively, followed by Colin Smidt (20:36.67), New Bu (21:11.50), Stewart Merrigan (21:15.71), William Coronado (21:15.77), Alex Langerud (22:06.18), Jose Reveles (22:07.12), Andrew Olsen (22:43.66), Kyle Janssen (23:45.75), Reinier Quesanda (24:06.55), Dominic Htoo (24:10.55), John Sternke (24:59.23), Bryan Ramirez (26:18.41) and Cassius McGrame (28:30.87).