Area prep volleyball roundup

Windom Area 3, W-WG 0

WESTBROOK -- Porsha Porath and Madison Maras showed power at the net and the Windom Area high school volleyball team secured a 3-0 victory over host Westbrook-Walnut Grove Tuesday night.

The Eagles won on scores of 25-19, 25-10 and 25-17.

Porath led Windom with 22 kills, while Maras had 10 kills, 14 digs and was 15-for-18 serving with four aces.

Setting the tone early, Windom Area quickly assembled its offense in the first game. The Chargers made a mini-run in the first game before succumbing, but the Eagles reasserted themselves after that.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Brittany Erickson was 6-for-6 serving with one ace. Cassidy Mischke had 11 kills and 11 digs. Emma Woelber had 10 digs and 17 set assists.

H-BC 3, Luverne 1

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek took care of Luverne, winning the first two games 25-20 and 25-14, losing the third 25-27 and prevailing in a tight fourth, 26-24.

Luverne’s Sierra Schmuck was 21-for-21 serving with three aces while Ariel DeBeer was 17-18 with one ace and Hailey Remme 14-for-15.

Lexi Ferrell had 10 kills and Hailey Franken eight for LHS, now 5-4 on the season. Katie Kracht led the Cardinals with 20 digs and DeBeer had 33 set assists.

No H-BC statistics were available.

Springfield 3, Fulda 0

SPRINGFIELD -- Kenna Wahl put 18 of 19 serves in play for three aces and the Springfield Tigers swept Fulda 25-10, 25-17, 25-18.

Vishe Rabb had 11 kills and Alyssa Streich eight for the winners.

Camryn Baumhoefner had five kills and three blocks for the Raiders. Bailey Wagner had four digs.

Akron-Westfield 3, H-LP 1

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Taylor Meyer had 13 attack kills for Harris-Lake Park, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Akron-Westfield.

H-LP won the first game 25-23 but lost the next three 16-25, 19-25 and 16-25.

Blake Gunderson and Tessa Ihnen contributed eight and seven kills, respectively, for the home-standing Wolves. Madison Brevik had 22 set assists and Meyer had two service aces.

RRC 3, HL-O 0

OKABENA -- Red Rock Central swept Heron Lake-Okabena 25-14, 26-24, 25-23.

Rachel Kedl led the Falcons with 11 kills, had 12 digs and was 12-for-12 serving with an ace.

Haley Simonson had 14 digs and put 15 of 15 serves in play.

Kiana Leighty led the Wildcats with 12 kills, while Claire Rasche had seven.

Brooke Freking was 12-for-14 serving with five aces for HL-O.

The Falcons are 6-3 on the season and host Southwest Christian on Thursday. The Wildcats are now 2-6 and play Edgerton at home on Thursday.

TMB 3, RCW 0

TRACY -- In a game that saw Tracy-Milroy-Balaton senior setter Gabbie Gervais recognized for reaching the 3,000 career set assist milestone, T-M-B swept Renville County West 25-14, 25-6, 25-15.

Gervais led the Panthers with 33 set assists in the match.

Sydney Lanoue was 17-of-18 serving with two assists and had eight kills, 11 digs and a block for T-M-B, while Kendra Ludeman led the squad with 11 kills.

The Panthers are now 7-3 on the season.