Les Knutson: In 1968, first Turkey Trot was boys-only

WORTHINGTON -- Later this afternoon, for the 49th time, Worthington High School officials will be hosting the annual Turkey Trot Invitational high school cross country meet.

Since 1993, the event has been held at the Prairie View Golf Links -- where it will be again today. The first meet was at the Worthington Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 14, 1968.

As a member of the Windom Eagles, I ran in that first Turkey Trot 48 years ago.

We had a good team, a very good team. Three weeks later, we won the 1968 Southwest Conference championship on that same Worthington course with a low score of 40 points (2-8-9-10-11). In the middle of October, Windom was able to outrun two good teams -- St. James and Fairmont -- who had edged us earlier in the season to claim a second-place finish at the Region 2 meet on the hills of Jackson’s course.

Mankato won the region title with 52 points, but we were a close second with 56 and our team earned advancement to the 1968 one-class state cross country meet.

In mid-September, as “Hey Jude” by the Beatles was climbing to No. 1, we participated in the first-ever Trot, which featured 11 teams and had 77 finishing runners. This was just boys. Girls first ran in the Turkey Trot in 1976.

Fairmont senior Roger Spee and St. James junior Dennis Schmitz had a close race up front, with Spee winning by a second with a two-mile time of 10:31.

Following Spee and Schmitz, the top seven individual medalists included Luverne senior Gene Ahrendt (who later won the Southwest Conference), Worthington junior Jim Johnson, Pipestone junior Jim Brockberg, Windom sophomore Ed Deutschman and Pipestone sophomore Joel Erickson.

Paced by Spee’s winning performance and two other Cardinals in the top 12, Fairmont (1-10-12-20-27) edged Windom’s balance (6-15-16-17-19) by a mere three points, 70-73.

I was Windom’s fourth runner, finishing 17th, right behind senior classmates Brian Purrington and Dave Morfitt and just ahead of fellow senior Mike Bottin. We were the only team to have five runners in the first 20, but Fairmont had three guys finish ahead of our pack.

St. James had three guys (2-9-13) up front, but finished third with 84 points, followed by Pipestone (94), Luverne (122), Worthington (166), Hills-Beaver Creek (175), New Ulm (184), Fulda (229), Slayton (240) and Milford, Iowa (296).

Other area runners who placed among the top 20 included Slayton junior Mike Zinnel (11th), Luverne’s Chris Schoon (14th) and Worthington’s Jerry Buechler (18th). Zinnel’s younger brother, Mark, became one of Minnesota’s premier distance runners several years later.

That’s a quick look back at the first Turkey Trot, which was held annually on the Saturday morning of Turkey Day -- frequently confused with the Turkey Day 10K, which started in 1980 and was a totally different event, a road race mostly for adults, circling Lake Okabena.

Moving the high school cross country meet to Thursday afternoon -- about 10 years ago -- has helped keep the two events as separate races in more people’s minds.

Last week, I finally completed a long project which I had worked on from time to time during the summer. In a long article (which appeared on Page 8 -- Faces and Places -- of last Saturday’s (Sept. 10) main section, I strived to summarize the successful athletic year enjoyed by the Worthington Trojans during the ’65-’66 school year. The story contained lots of names and lots of game scores.

Back in early January of 1980 , Daily Globe sports editor Bill Brower wrote a detailed two-part series on the great Trojan basketball team from that winter, including telling about what those five senior starters -- Tom Rayl, Dwayne Hochhalter, Stan Fagerness, John Tate and Marty Jorgensen -- had done during those 14 years between 1966 and 1980. Each of them accomplished a lot during that time and even more since.

Reading Brower’s stories were very interesting to me, as it confirmed much of my research, which was completed before I learned about Brower’s previous work.

Looking through those back issues from 1980, I discovered that my good friend and Heron Lake-Okabena mathematics teacher Matt Prunty -- who is well-known in the area as a referee (basketball and volleyball) and a baseball umpire -- was quite a basketball player for Jasper High School during his senior year in the winter of ’79-’80.

Prunty averaged 23.6 points per game in Tri-County Conference games that season, leading the league in scoring. “I would have had a lot more points if the three-point shot had been part of the game back then,” said Prunty, who later pitched for Mankato State before coaching baseball and volleyball at Sherburn and Martin County West.

The three-point shot didn’t come about in high school basketball until the ’87-’88 season.

Finishing behind Prunty on the final 1980 Tri-County Conference scoring list were Magnolia’s DJ Cross (18.3), Jasper’s Jim Lorenzen (17.7), Edgerton’s Mike Drooger (16.2), Ellsworth’s Lynn Kruse (15.5), Chandler-Lake Wilson’s Dean Erstad (15.4), Southwest Christian’s Loren Van Zanten (15.1), Hills-Beaver Creek’s David Beyenhoff (14.8), Jasper’s Kevin Matthiesen (14.6), Adrian’s Jeff Engbarth (14.6) and Adrian’s Alan Cox (14.1).

Cross (11.8), Drooger (11.7), Fulda’s Keith Heinrichs (11.2), Lorenzen (10.5) and SWC’s Ardean Veldkamp (9.4) were the league’s top five rebounders. Jasper’s Scott Jones and Adrian’s Dave Bauer shared the conference lead in assists with 7.0 per game, while Prunty (4.6), H-BC’s Doug Deragisch (4.2) and Edgerton’s Bud Schelhaas (4.0) completed the top five.

Ranking third in assists proves that Prunty didn’t shoot every time he had the ball.